Olivia Wilde Wants a Tattoo of Jennifer Coolidge's Face

Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak
Published on March 15, 2023 @ 03:03PM
Olivia Wilde is just as obsessed with Jennifer Coolidge as the rest of us. After sharing a black-and-white selfie with the icon (and the caption "Instagram Official") from the famed Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, Wilde loved it so much she posted it twice and moved it to her main feed.

The image captures a smizing Wilde posing next to Coolidge, who is pursing her lips. In her caption, Wilde joked that she was ready to take it one step further and have the photo inked on her body. "Moving this pic to the grid and then to a chest tattoo most likely," she wrote.

Wilde also shared an abundance of other pictures from her camera roll that she took at the annual star-studded affair. Sarah Paulson, Donald Glover, Holland Taylor, Gabrielle Union, Emily Ratajkowski, Rita Ora, and others made her roundup.

For Hollywood's biggest night of the year, Wilde sported a teeny-tiny black leather bra under her ivory one-shoulder, incredibly low-dipping Gabriela Hearst gown. She paired the floor-grazing frock with a diamond choker and fringe drop earrings, as well as loose, middle-parted curls and a smoky cat-eye.

Olivia Wilde 2023 'Vanity Fair' Oscars After-Party

Getty Images

Last week, Wilde attended a pre-Oscar event, where her Don't Worry Darling co-star Florence Pugh (with whom she has supposed beef) was also in attendance. According to Page Six's sources, the two stars “kept their distance from one another” and “were not photographed at any point during the night greeting each other or partying together." Although neither actress has addressed the feud, rumors have circulated that they did not get along while filming, in addition to the movie's ("that feels like a movie") laundry list of alleged on-set drama.

