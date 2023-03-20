Olivia Wilde’s Itty-Bitty Black String Bikini Has Us Longing for the Beach

After a busy few months filled with dazzling on red carpets, navigating co-parenting, and trying to stay friends with her exes, it seems Olivia Wilde is taking a well-deserved break — and what better way to do so than by jetting off on a beach vacation with your bestie?

On Sunday, the actress and director shared an inside look at her tropical getaway by posting a series of black-and-white clips and photos to her Instagram Story. In the first slide, Wilde looked to be having the time of her life as she laughed in the sand while wearing a tiny black string bikini and matching black sunglasses. Joined by her friend Molly Howard, who wore a strapless cut-out one-piece suit, the pair was beaming at the camera as Howard playfully threw a handful of sand onto Olivia’s legs. Each of the women wore their slightly-damp hair down in natural beachy waves, and they skipped any major accessories — save for a necklace and a pair of earrings.

Olivia Wilde/Instagram story

In the second slide, the duo slipped into a different set of bikinis to continue soaking up the sun beachside. While Howard opted for a dark string bikini styled with a “Members Only” hat and a pair of sunnies, Wilde sported a lighter bandeau option complete with cat-eye shades.

Instagram Story/Olivia Wilde

Although travel can serve as a great therapy dupe, Olivia’s trip comes shortly after it was revealed that she’s no longer struggling in the aftermath of her breakup with ex-boyfriend Harry Styles. According to People, a source said that the actress is currently “in a great place” following their November 2022 split and have even remained “good friends.”

“She and Harry are good friends, there's no animosity whatsoever. Plus, she's got many different directing projects in the works,” the insider shared, adding that she’s currently “focused on her kids and co-parenting with Jason [Sudeikis].”