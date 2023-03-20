Olivia Wilde’s Itty-Bitty Black String Bikini Has Us Longing for the Beach

We'll have what she's having.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 20, 2023 @ 09:11AM
Olivia Wilde Babylon Premiere
Photo:

Getty Images

After a busy few months filled with dazzling on red carpets, navigating co-parenting, and trying to stay friends with her exes, it seems Olivia Wilde is taking a well-deserved break — and what better way to do so than by jetting off on a beach vacation with your bestie?

On Sunday, the actress and director shared an inside look at her tropical getaway by posting a series of black-and-white clips and photos to her Instagram Story. In the first slide, Wilde looked to be having the time of her life as she laughed in the sand while wearing a tiny black string bikini and matching black sunglasses. Joined by her friend Molly Howard, who wore a strapless cut-out one-piece suit, the pair was beaming at the camera as Howard playfully threw a handful of sand onto Olivia’s legs. Each of the women wore their slightly-damp hair down in natural beachy waves, and they skipped any major accessories — save for a necklace and a pair of earrings.

Olivia WIlde black bikini instagram story

Olivia Wilde/Instagram story

In the second slide, the duo slipped into a different set of bikinis to continue soaking up the sun beachside. While Howard opted for a dark string bikini styled with a “Members Only” hat and a pair of sunnies, Wilde sported a lighter bandeau option complete with cat-eye shades. 

Olivia WIlde black bikini instagram story

Instagram Story/Olivia Wilde

Although travel can serve as a great therapy dupe, Olivia’s trip comes shortly after it was revealed that she’s no longer struggling in the aftermath of her breakup with ex-boyfriend Harry Styles. According to People, a source said that the actress is currently “in a great place” following their November 2022 split and have even remained “good friends.”

“She and Harry are good friends, there's no animosity whatsoever. Plus, she's got many different directing projects in the works,” the insider shared, adding that she’s currently “focused on her kids and co-parenting with Jason [Sudeikis].”

Related Articles
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Drinking Wine in a Faux Fur Coat and Trucker Hat Is a Major Mood
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Declared It's Strappy Sandal Season in a Pair of Dizzyingly Lace-Up Heels
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Just Made a Case for the Polarizing Wedge Boot
Law Roach
Law Roach Just Revealed the Reasoning Behind His Cryptic Retirement Post
Kate Middleton Prince William 2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks
Kate Middleton Celebrated St. Patrick's Day in a Teal Coatdress With a Tulle Fascinator
Ciara
Ciara Called Out the "Selective Outrage" Over Her Naked Oscars Party Look
Jennifer Aniston 'Murder Mystery 2' Paris
Jennifer Aniston's Slinky Shimmery Gown Proves She's Still the Queen of the Red Carpet
Demi Lovato at Boss
Demi Lovato Wore a Sheer White Trench Coat Over a Matching Bralette and Skirt Set
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson Opened the Boss Runway Show in the Perfect Spring-Ready Pantsuit
Rihanna
Rihanna Wore a Standard Striped Polo as a Bump-Baring Crop Top
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired a Teeny-Tiny Triangle Bikini With a Gym Class Staple
Kim Kardashian Bikini Selfies
Apparently, Kim Kardashian Lounges Around the House in a String Bikini
Olivia Wilde Wants a Tattoo of Jennifer Coolidge's Face
Olivia Wilde Wants a Tattoo of Jennifer Coolidge's Face
Salma Hayekâs Daughter Wore Her Dress From the â90s For the 2023 Oscars
Salma Hayek’s Daughter Refashioned Her Mom’s Isaac Mizrahi Gown at the 2023 Oscars
Law Roach and Zendaya 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Zendaya's Stylist Law Roach (Might Be) Retiring Because of the "Politics" in Fashion
Camila Mendes In My Tabby Coach Campaign
Camila Mendes on Coach, ‘Riverdale,’ and Wearing Her Undies on the Street