Olivia Wilde Just Wore My Favorite Weightless Foundation From Lady Gaga’s Makeup Brand

I thrived in the 2010s. Give me some Anastasia Brow Pomade, Tarte Shape Tape, and a NYX Epic Wear Liquid Eyeliner. Nothing could stop my YouTube tutorial-obsessed heart — and I was hooked on heavy makeup. But as I matured, so did my beauty preferences; I allowed my skin to breathe and learned that sometimes, less is more. Olivia Wilde seems to agree, as she stepped out on the People’s Choice Awards red carpet revealing a natural beauty look — and wore my favorite face product: Haus Labs’ Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation.

Wilde accepted the best drama movie of 2022 award for Don’t Worry Darling on December 6, and looked breathtaking while doing it. She wore a soft, smokey eye with barely-there face makeup. The mastermind behind the look was none other than the Haus Labs Global Artistry Director, Sarah Tanno.

“Olivia already has such stunning skin,” Tanno exclusively told InStyle. “I wanted to give her a lightweight but glowing base.” Of course, she reached for Lady Gaga’s makeup brand, Haus Labs. Using the Triclone Skin Tech Foundation in shade 210, Tanno pressed the product “all over [Wilde’s] face.” Tanno continued, “it looks like your skin,” and said this exact foundation has been her secret to stunning makeup looks “for years.”

It’s no surprise that influential stars and artists alike would opt for this Lady Gaga staple. After all, it comes in 51 shades, making sure everyone has the perfect match. I found my ideal shade (330 Medium Cool, thank you) and it’s now the only foundation I wear. With its medium, buildable coverage, I soon learned a little goes a long way. But no matter how much I apply, it always feels weightless on my skin. Not only that, but the $45 foundation is infused with fermented arnica, an herb from the sunflower family, so the product reduces my skin’s discoloration, protects against environmental stressors, and is always gentle on my acne-prone skin.

While Wilde and I both love the Triclone Skin Tech Foundation, Tanno introduced us to a few more products. During the People’s Choice Awards, Tanno additionally used Haus Labs’ Bio-Blurring Loose Setting Powder in Translucent, Bio Radiant Gel Highlighter in Peach Quartz, PhD Hybrid Lip Oil, Optic Intensity Eco Liner in Black Onyx Matte, and The Edge Precision Brow Pencil in ‘Taupe’ to complete Wilde’s natural look.

Shop the foundation Wilde and I are both obsessed with here along with other beloved Haus Labs products below.

