Olivia Wilde Just Wore My Favorite Weightless Foundation From Lady Gaga’s Makeup Brand

You could say I'm obsessed.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 9, 2022 @ 12:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Olivia Wilde and I Are Both Obsessed With This TK Foundation From Lady Gaga's Makeup Brand
Photo:

Getty Images

I thrived in the 2010s. Give me some Anastasia Brow Pomade, Tarte Shape Tape, and a NYX Epic Wear Liquid Eyeliner. Nothing could stop my YouTube tutorial-obsessed heart — and I was hooked on heavy makeup. But as I matured, so did my beauty preferences; I allowed my skin to breathe and learned that sometimes, less is more. Olivia Wilde seems to agree, as she stepped out on the People’s Choice Awards red carpet revealing a natural beauty look — and wore my favorite face product: Haus Labs’ Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation.

Wilde accepted the best drama movie of 2022 award for Don’t Worry Darling on December 6, and looked breathtaking while doing it. She wore a soft, smokey eye with barely-there face makeup. The mastermind behind the look was none other than the Haus Labs Global Artistry Director, Sarah Tanno.

Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation

Haus Labs

Shop now: $45; sephora.com and hauslabs.com

“Olivia already has such stunning skin,” Tanno exclusively told InStyle. “I wanted to give her a lightweight but glowing base.” Of course, she reached for Lady Gaga’s makeup brand, Haus Labs. Using the Triclone Skin Tech Foundation in shade 210, Tanno pressed the product “all over [Wilde’s] face.” Tanno continued, “it looks like your skin,” and said this exact foundation has been her secret to stunning makeup looks “for years.” 

It’s no surprise that influential stars and artists alike would opt for this Lady Gaga staple. After all, it comes in 51 shades, making sure everyone has the perfect match. I found my ideal shade (330 Medium Cool, thank you) and it’s now the only foundation I wear. With its medium, buildable coverage, I soon learned a little goes a long way. But no matter how much I apply, it always feels weightless on my skin. Not only that, but the $45 foundation is infused with fermented arnica, an herb from the sunflower family, so the product reduces my skin’s discoloration, protects against environmental stressors, and is always gentle on my acne-prone skin.      

While Wilde and I both love the Triclone Skin Tech Foundation, Tanno introduced us to a few more products. During the People’s Choice Awards, Tanno additionally used Haus Labs’ Bio-Blurring Loose Setting Powder in Translucent, Bio Radiant Gel Highlighter in Peach Quartz, PhD Hybrid Lip Oil, Optic Intensity Eco Liner in Black Onyx Matte, and The Edge Precision Brow Pencil in ‘Taupe’ to complete Wilde’s natural look. 

Shop the foundation Wilde and I are both obsessed with here along with other beloved Haus Labs products below.  

Bio-Blurring Talc-Free Loose Setting Powder

Sephora

Shop now: $38; sephora.com and hauslabs.com

Bio-Radiant Gel-Powder Highlighter

Sephora

Shop now: $40; sephora.com and hauslabs.com

PhD Hybrid Lip Oil

Sephora

Shop now: $24; sephora.com and hauslabs.com

Optic Intensity Eco Gel Eyeliner Pencil

Sephora

Shop now: $22; sephora.com and hauslabs.com

The Edge Precision Eyebrow Pencil

Sephora

Shop now: $22; sephora.com and hauslabs.com

Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Beauty:

Related Articles
This Now $5 Body Butter Works So Well on My Feet That I Never Feel the Need for a Pedicure
I Use This $5 Body Butter Instead of Foot Cream, and It Always Looks Like I Just Got a Pedicure
Benefit Pore Primer Sale
The Hydrating Primer Shoppers Say “Blurs Imperfections and Minimizes Pores” Is 50% Off for Less Than 24 Hours
Shoppers Were "Shocked" at the Results From This Plumping Lip Product â and Now I'm Obsessed, Too
Shoppers Were "Shocked" at the Results From This Plumping Lip Product — and Now I'm Obsessed, Too
Cameron Diaz Merit Beauty Concealer
Cameron Diaz Shared Her 7-Step Makeup Routine, Including the Concealer Behind Her Iconic Glow
Sultry & Effortlessly Sexy Is the Only Way to Describe Angela Bassett's Latest Red Carpet Glam
Sultry and Sexy Is the Only Way to Describe Angela Bassett's Latest Red Carpet Glam
I Finally Splurged on the Denim Brand Worn By Jennifer Garner and Meghan Markle and Have 0 Regrets
I Finally Splurged on the Denim Brand Worn by Jennifer Garner and Meghan Markle, and Now I’m Obsessed
Olivia Wilde Sheer Lace Dress 2022 People's Choice Awards
Olivia Wilde Wore Nothing But Hot Pants Under Her Completely Sheer Dress
I Rarely Have Bad Hair Days Thanks to Jonathan Van Ness and His Moisturizing Line That Saved My Winter Scalp
I Finally Found Relief for My Dry, Itchy Scalp in the Winter Thanks to This Deep Hydration Line
Im a Beauty Editors Whos Tested Hundreds of Products This Year and 2022 Was the Year of Great Concealers
I'm a Beauty Editor Who’s Tested Thousands of Products, and 2022 Was the Year of Great Concealers
Expect To See These Makeup Trends Everywhere in 2023
Expect To See These Makeup Trends Everywhere in 2023
Everything You Need to Know About the Cold Girl Makeup Trend
Everything You Need to Know About the Cold Girl Makeup Trend
It's Official: These Are the Top Viral Beauty Finds From Amazon's Internet-Famous Storefront
It's Official: These Are the Top Viral Beauty Finds From Amazon's Internet-Famous Storefront
Amazon Has an Entire Section Dedicated to Customer-Favorite Beauty Gifts Starting at $2
Amazon Has an Entire Section Dedicated to Customer-Favorite Beauty Gifts Starting at $5
Non-Cheesy Ways to Wear Glitter This Holiday Season and Beyond
5 Non-Cheesy Ways to Wear Glitter This Holiday Season and Beyond
Setting Powder vs Setting Spray: Which One Keeps Makeup Fresh?
Setting Powder vs. Setting Spray, Which One Keeps Makeup Fresh?
IS Mario Badescu Ulta Sale 30% Off
Everything From This Supermodel-Approved Skincare Line Is on Sale for 30% Off Right Now