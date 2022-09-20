Olivia Wilde Dressed Down Her $3,050 Blazer With This $9 Kourtney Kardashian-Approved Basic

When Olivia Wilde arrived at the San Sebastián International Film Festival in her signature casual-cool style, we couldn’t help but notice the under-$10 basic poking out from underneath her $3,050 Balenciaga blazer. (Celebs, they’re just like us!) While Hanes’ classic white tank tops are nothing new, the staple has also gotten the celebrity stamp of approval from Kourtney Kardashian, who shared that she buys hers in bulk on Poosh. If anything, our favorite stars are proving you don’t need to overspend on your basics; some pieces are classic for a reason. And, as if the price tag wasn’t intriguing enough, you can get the celebrity-approved style on Amazon.

The Hanes White Tanks are loved by celebrities and customers alike: They have more than 8,800 five-star ratings on Amazon. While they’re technically advertised for kids, don’t let that throw you off — Kourtney loves hers for a fitted, cropped look, and shoppers note that they’re great for anyone with a “smaller frame.” The ribbed tank is made from a cotton and polyester fabric blend that’s designed to shrink less and last longer than a 100 percent cotton option, and you can get a five-pack for under $10. We know there are other great white tank tops on the market, but at just about $2 a top, this pack from Hanes is giving more expensive alternatives a run for their money.

Amazon

Shop now: $9 (originally $12); amazon.com

Amazon customers love the cheap tank, with some even crediting the Poosh founder’s stylist for the discovery. “[I] copied Kourtney Kardashian’s stylist. She’s a genius,” wrote one reviewer, who noted she’s “usually a [large] in women’s tops.” “I got them in an XS for a bra top fit and an XL for a regular tank.”

Others deemed it the “perfect cheap tank for women,” with some even labeling it as their cold-weather layering staple, writing, “I love wearing these T-shirts during the winter in upstate [New York]. They are perfect for layering or under sweatshirts, no bra needed.”

If you are skeptical about the sizing, don’t fret — Hanes has plenty of other similar styles in adult sizes, or you can try a popular option from Amazon Essentials that also has thousands of five-star ratings.

Amazon

Shop now: $11; amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $25; amazon.com

White tanks are one of fall 2022’s top trends, and Wilde has shown us just how to style the summer-favorite for the cooler months ahead (perhaps with a more affordable blazer). Snag the celebrity-approved Hanes tanks for under $10 on Amazon before everybody finds out just how good they are.

