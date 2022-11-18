Olivia Wilde’s Gold Breastplate Made a Simple Black Maxi Dress Red Carpet-Ready

With just weeks remaining in 2022, it seems that metallic breastplates (of all shapes and colors) may just be the final surprise trend of the year. From Sydney Sweeney’s silver corset to Kendall Jenner’s gold Schiaparelli boobs, celebrities can’t stop adding shine to their bodices as of late — so much so that Olivia Wilde decided to give the trend even more gumption by wearing it on the red carpet on Thursday.

While attending the Los Angeles premiere of Women Talking, the Don’t Worry Darling director decided to keep it sleek (in the most high-fashion way) by sporting a look from Gabriela Hearst’s spring/summer 2023 collection. While the base of the long-sleeved black maxi dress was rather simple, the gown’s gold breastplate — made from molded leather and featuring ruffled edges and a cone-shaped bust — added both a dramatic edge and a bit of glamor.

The actress’s glam looked equally as effortless for the occasion, consisting of dewy makeup and a messy low ponytail with a middle part. Wilde truly let her outfit take center, accessorizing only with plain black platform boots.

Although she walked the carpet solo, Olivia’s appearance came just days after supported her rockstar beau, Harry Styles, by taking her two children to watch him play in concert at the Kia Forum. On Tuesday, the director was spotted dancing with Daisy and Otis to the singer’s hit “As It Was” in videos shared on Twitter and TikTok. Wilde and Styles first got together circa Jan. 2021, after Wilde ended things with ex-fiancé and the father of her children, Jason Sudeikis, in Nov. 2020.

