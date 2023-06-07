Olivia Wilde Wore the Most Effortless Summer Uniform to Match Her French Girl Bangs

While Olivia Wilde’s stunning, caramel-colored tresses have long served as the ultimate hair goals, she recently increased our hair envy even more by adding a set of French girl bangs. If you somehow missed the memo (an understandable mistake considering how often she pins them back for her daily sweat sessions), you’re in luck: the actress just gave her 4.2 million Instagram followers a close-up look at her fresh forehead fringe while wearing an outfit that was as effortless as her new ‘do.

In the snap, which Wilde shared on her Instagram Story Tuesday, the mother-of-two stopped for an early-morning mirror selfie to show off both her bathroom and her expertly-styled hair. Although she may have been preparing to get her two children, Otis and Daisy (who she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis), out the door before school, she looked as good as ever in a plain white tank top paired with simple black sweatpants. The actress’s gray phone case served as the low-key outfit’s sole accessory, and she finished the look by pulling her hair up into a messy ponytail with her wispy bangs on full display.

Instagram/Olivia Wilde

“The 24 seconds in the morning before someone is screaming about wishing they were an only child,” she hilariously captioned the photo.

Though Olivia made no mention of her new look in the snap’s caption, her Instagram Story came just days after celebrity hairstylist, Mara Roszak, gave fans a separate glimpse at the fresh cut on her own Instagram account.

Captioned, “✂️What do we call these bangs? @oliviawilde,” the black-and-white image showed Wilde posing in a tank top with her hand behind her head while fluffing up her newly-chopped shag cut.