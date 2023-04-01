Olivia Wilde Just Brought Color-Block Dressing to the Gym

Olivia Wilde has been hitting the gym quite often as of late — and with a new workout regime, of course, comes a slew of sporty-chic outfits to match. She's worn everything from a sleek black bodysuit to a more cheerful combination of a purple sports bra with pastel pink trainers, and her latest après-gym look took things a step further, applying a runway trend to fitness fashion.  

On Friday, the actress was spotted heading into the gym in Los Angeles dressed in athleisure that was expertly color-blocked. On top, she wore a bright yellow crewneck sweatshirt that matched her Adidas Samba sneakers, and on bottom, a pair of maroon leggings that coordinated with the striping of her shoes. She finished off her outfit with a white tote bag, Ray Ban sunglasses, and minimal jewelry, and styled her shoulder-length hair in loose waves with a middle part.

Olivia Wilde

Getty

Exiting the fitness studio, Olivia confirmed her commitment to the color-block trend even more when she took off her sweatshirt and tied it around her waist, revealing a maroon sports bra underneath that perfectly matched the hue of her leggings. Post-workout, Wilde added a blue baseball cap and scraped her brunette tresses into a braid that was swept over one shoulder.  

When she's not at the gym or casually running errands around town, Olivia can likely be found all glammed up the red carpet. Earlier this month, the mom of two attended the inaugural Fashion Trust US Awards in a modest LBD with a turtleneck and bell sleeves paired with platform boots and geometric eyeliner, and before that, she wore the tiniest leather bra that was fully exposed and accessorized her single-armed white column dress at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

