Olivia Wilde Reminded Everyone That She Has a Butt Tattoo

Happy birthday to us.

Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on March 22, 2023 @ 02:17PM
Pisces queen Olivia Wilde's birthday was officially on Mar. 10, but the actress-director-mother blessed followers' timelines with a cheeky (literally) photo to commemorate turning 39. Yesterday, before she attended the Fashion Trust U.S.'s very first awards ceremony in Los Angeles, Wilde shared a sepia-toned side-by-side that saw her wearing a bandeau bikini and a huge smile while reminding us all that she has a tattoo on her butt.

Wilde's shot has her standing side-by-side with herself as she poses in a strapless bikini. One image has her wearing a bucket hat and the other shows her from the back, offering a glimpse at her ink and the cut of the bikini bottoms and the top's tie details. Page Six reports the got the dragon tattoo when she was just 13 years old. 

"39 and feeling fine. Thanks for the birthday love. I milked it for way too long and it’s been great. Here’s to whatever’s next. Probably not another tramp stamp but who knows," she captioned the image before adding some hashtags to preemptively clap back at any trolls: "#shameless #howdareshe #thehorror."

Last night, Wilde attended the Fashion Trust U.S. awards, where she honored Elena Velez with the Sustainability Award. For the occasion, Wilde wore a long-sleeved black Chloé turtleneck dress with exaggerated cuff details and chunky-soled boots. 

Velez works to highlight design and manufacturing in the American Midwest and told the audience in attendance that the grant she received would help her continue her work to bring attention to fashion coming from individuals that don't reside on the West and East Coasts of America.

