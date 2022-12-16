Olivia Wilde's Version of a Blazer Dress Had a Sheer, Floor-Length Skirt

While celebrities have long called on blazer dresses as an easy, go-to outfit option fit for everything from at-home photoshoots to star-studded product launches, Olivia Wilde just put her own spin on the trend while adding some high-drama flair perfect for the red carpet.

On Thursday, the actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of Babylon wearing a head-turning Saint Laurent gown. Although the dress’s top looked familiar enough — consisting of a typical black blazer dress embellished with an oversized velvet flower on its lapel — a sheer, floor-skimming skirt offered the gown a glamorous edge that truly took the look from business casual to event-worthy.

The Don’t Worry Darling director continued the muted theme by adding a simple pair of black heels and opting for a black smoky eye, and she wore her hair in loose waves parted down the middle. A cherry-red manicure and pedicure offered the outfit’s only pop of color, and Wilde finished the look by accessorizing with a pair of silver De Beers drop earrings.

Olivia’s solo outing comes just weeks after it was revealed that she and rockstar beau Harry Styles had split after nearly two years together — and apparently, she’s still hurting. According to Entertainment Tonight, a source shared that the actress “is still pretty hurt by her breakup with Harry. Olivia and Harry had a lot of love for each other and had a great time together, so it's been an adjustment for her."

As for how Harry is feeling, the source added that he’s “doing his own thing and focusing on work and his friends. He isn't too broken up about their split.”