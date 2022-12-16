Olivia Wilde's Version of a Blazer Dress Had a Sheer, Floor-Length Skirt

The best of both worlds.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 16, 2022 @ 03:18PM
Olivia Wilde 'babylon' premiere
Photo:

Getty Images

While celebrities have long called on blazer dresses as an easy, go-to outfit option fit for everything from at-home photoshoots to star-studded product launches, Olivia Wilde just put her own spin on the trend while adding some high-drama flair perfect for the red carpet.

On Thursday, the actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of Babylon wearing a head-turning Saint Laurent gown. Although the dress’s top looked familiar enough — consisting of a typical black blazer dress embellished with an oversized velvet flower on its lapel — a sheer, floor-skimming skirt offered the gown a glamorous edge that truly took the look from business casual to event-worthy.

The Don’t Worry Darling director continued the muted theme by adding a simple pair of black heels and opting for a black smoky eye, and she wore her hair in loose waves parted down the middle. A cherry-red manicure and pedicure offered the outfit’s only pop of color, and Wilde finished the look by accessorizing with a pair of silver De Beers drop earrings. 

Olivia’s solo outing comes just weeks after it was revealed that she and rockstar beau Harry Styles had split after nearly two years together — and apparently, she’s still hurting. According to Entertainment Tonight, a source shared that the actress “is still pretty hurt by her breakup with Harry. Olivia and Harry had a lot of love for each other and had a great time together, so it's been an adjustment for her." 

As for how Harry is feeling, the source added that he’s “doing his own thing and focusing on work and his friends. He isn't too broken up about their split.”

Related Articles
Kate Middleton Red Coatdress
Kate Middleton Wore a Holiday Version of Her Go-To Coatdress
Margot Robbie Is Larger Than Life in the New 'Barbie' Teaser
Margot Robbie Is Larger Than Life in the New 'Barbie' Teaser
Elle Fanning 'Babylon' premiere
Elle Fanning Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance in a Slinky LBD
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson's Plunging Sequined Suit Made a Case for Skipping the Holiday Party Dress
Sarah Jessica Parker Fendi Fashion Show NYFW
Sarah Jessica Parker Modeled All Her Fendi Baguettes at Once
Hailey Bieber hair rollers novelty t-shirt
Hailey Bieber's Glam Routine Includes Gigantic Hair Rollers and Novelty T-Shirts
Naomi Ackie Schiaparelli I Wanna Dance With Somebody premier
Naomi Ackie Looked Like a Glittering Chandelier at the Premiere of the Whitney Houston Biopic
Michelle Obama Balmain Jeans
Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top
Selena Gomez New York City houndstooth coat
Selena Gomez Layered a Sleek Houndstooth Trench Coat Over a Louis Vuitton Skirt
Kylie Jenner the business of fashion
Kylie Jenner Paired a Vibrant Graphic Sweater Dress With a Matching Ski Mask
Kate Hudson Wore a Skirt With Butt-Baring Slits and a Shimmering Sheer Overlay
Kate Hudson Wore a Gown With Butt-Baring Slits and a Shimmering Sheer Overlay
Mindy Kaling Red Dress IG
Mindy Kaling Wore a Super-Sexy Red Dress With the Coolest Sleeve Detail
Dua Lipa Jade Cropper Dress and Pants Instagram Post December 2022
Dua Lipa Wore the Most Confusing Combination of a Cut-out Dress and Pants
Sarah Jessica Parker Matthew Broderick Family 2017 "Charlie and The Chocolate Factory" Musical Premiere
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance with Their Three Children
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Just Wore the Holiday Dress of Our Dreams
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Just Wore the Y2K Look We Never Thought We'd See Again