Olivia Wilde Can't Stop Wearing This Cool-Girl Activewear Brand Loved by Supermodels and Editors Alike

She was spotted in its leggings and sports bras at least 9 times this month.

Published on June 2, 2023 @ 07:00AM

Olivia Wilde Alo Yoga
No matter the season, a comfortable pair of leggings and a sports bra is the no-brainer answer to a put-together OOTD, and the best part is the ensemble will look stylish and feel good. If leggings are too hot for a steamy summer day, you can easily swap them out for their shorter-length sibling — the biker short. 

One celebrity in particular who is no stranger to the athleisure life is Olivia Wilde. One brand she reaches for in her closet on repeat is Alo Yoga, the home to editor-loved leggings and other fashion-forward activewear. Alo Yoga styles have been spotted on numerous supermodels and celebrities like Alessandra Ambrosio, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, Katie Holmes, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner, who is an Alo Yoga ambassador. 

In May alone, Olivia Wilde was spotted wearing Alo Yoga on nine separate occasions, including  shopper-loved styles like the 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging — also worn by Kylie Jenner — that several reviewers called flattering, with one in particular saying they will “only buy these leggings from now on.” Wilde has also opted for the High-Waist Airbrush Leggings during gym sessions. They’re made from a four-way stretch fabric that’s moisture-wicking and odor resistant and provides a sculpted and smooth silhouette. One shopper who said they have a curvier body shape praised the compression level of the leggings, adding that they’re “not see through, and [are] very supportive.” 

7/8 HIGH-WAIST AIRLIFT LEGGING

Alo

Shop now: $128; aloyoga.com

Not only does Wilde favor the brand’s leggings, but she often pairs them with a matching sports bra like the Airlift Advantage Racerback Bra, which she wore in matching black for a monochromatic look. The bra is available in six different colors, including black, toffee, and espresso, plus more vibrant pink, mint green, and red. The bra provides a lightweight fit that’s suitable for lower-impact activities like yoga or pilates, according to the brand. It also features removable cups for customizing the support level. Wilde also wore a different silhouette from the Airlift line — the Intrigue Bra — which features a round neckline and adjustable crisscross spaghetti straps on the back. 

AIRLIFT ADVANTAGE RACERBACK BRA

Alo

Shop now: $64; aloyoga.com

While Wilde usually gravitates toward the brand’s leggings and bras, she’s also worn its loungewear like the sold-out teddy-lined pullover hoodie. You can snag tons of similar styles that are more summer appropriate, like the Accolade Hoodie, the Cropped Double Take Hoodie, or the Renown Heavy Weight Full Zip Hoodie that can be effortlessly tossed on when heading out to the gym or running errands. 

ACCOLADE HOODIE

Alo

Shop now: $128; aloyoga.com

Keep scrolling for more Alo Yoga pieces worn by Wilde, plus additional similar styles to refresh your summer athleisure lineup. 

7/8 HIGH-WAIST AIRBRUSH LEGGING

Alo

Shop now: $98; aloyoga.com

AIRLIFT INTRIGUE BRA

Alo

Shop now: $64; aloyoga.com

CROPPED DOUBLE TAKE HOODIE

Alo

Shop now: $108; aloyoga.com

RENOWN HEAVY WEIGHT FULL ZIP HOODIE

Alo

Shop now: $138; aloyoga.com

AIRLIFT LAYER UP BRA

Alo

Shop now: $64; aloyoga.com

