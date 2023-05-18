The Platform Version of This Comfy Sneaker Olivia Wilde Wears on Repeat Is My New Summer Go-To

I’m a low-key sneakers-obsessed girl. I will reach for the comfy shoe over a pair of booties, heels, or wedges every day of the week. However, I won’t settle for just any sneaker, it has to elevate my outfit and make it look put-together.

One of my favorite go-to shoe styles is a chunky platform sneaker. The newest platform sneakers I’ve added to my collection are the Adidas Gazelle Bold Shoes. I’ll be honest, I’ve been eyeing these ever since Harry Styles wore the original shoe style as part of his ensemble during his recent “Love On Tour” concert, and the second I saw they were offered in a platform height, I was excited for the opportunity to test them out.

Adidas

Shop now: $120; adidas.com

Several celebrities have been spotted in sneakers by the brand before, including Amal Clooney and Meghan Markle, who’ve all worn the Stan Smith sneakers, Bella Hadid, who’s been seen in the quick-to-sell-out Samba style, and Olivia Wilde, who has recently been seen wearing the Gazelle shoe while strolling in a T-shirt and jeans and post-workout.

The original suede Gazelle shoe originated as a basketball sneaker in the ‘70s, and the bold version I tested features a three-layer stacked rubber outsole as opposed to the Gazelle’s flatter silhouette. It’s available in sizes women’s five to 11 and men’s four to 10, along with seven colors like light gray, maroon, and black with white stripes — the color I chose. I’m a big fan of the bottom traction on the shoe that makes it supportive and less likely to slip on smooth surfaces.

One of my first experiences with these platform shoes was walking the streets of New York City in them without any discomfort or blisters, which can often happen with the first wear of any shoe. For me, a telltale sign of a great pair of shoes is if they can hold their own against city streets, and these survived the day looking as pristine as they did when I got them. I styled them with a pair of AG Clove patched jeans, a black halter top, and green-lense sunglasses, and the sneakers pulled my street-style look together.

InStyle / Allison Faccenda

Thanks to shopper reviews I decided to size down a half size, and they fit perfectly. In fact, it didn’t even feel like I was wearing a platform. The key to a good platform is to feel like you’re wearing just a regular shoe with the benefit of that extra lift, and these certainly deliver on that criteria.

To grab your own pair of Gazelle Bold Shoes, click over to Adidas to find all seven colors available, and if you’d prefer the style sans platform, check out the original Gazelle style.

