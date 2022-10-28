Olivia Wilde's Ab-Baring Gown Is Bringing the Cut-Out Trend Into Fall

The summer signature just got a cool weather makeover.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Published on October 28, 2022 @ 08:07AM
Olivia Wilde
Cutouts may be a summer signature, but Olivia Wilde and her latest red carpet look are making the trend work for cooler weather — thanks to a few simple style tweaks. 

On Thursday, the actress attended the 2022 Women In Film Honors in Los Angeles, wearing a slinky black Saint Laurent gown that had a massive midriff-baring cutout below its twisted neckline, completely exposing her stomach to the outside chill. The peekaboo flash of skin, however, was offset by the dress's draped hood, floor-length hem, and long sleeves that provided extra warmth. 

Wilde accessorized with gold and black bangles on each wrist, as well as black pointed-toe heels. Her blonde-highlighted hair was worn down in loose waves, and she paired her signature winged eyeliner with pale pink lipstick. 

This wasn't the only stellar style moment that came courtesy of Wilde as of late. Collaborating with her stylist Karla Welch, the Don't Worry Darling director has worn a series of eye-catching looks on the red carpet recently — including her canary yellow Gucci dress at the Venice Film Festival and the black ball gown she slipped on for Elle's Women In Hollywood celebration. She also gave the power suit a sexy makeover in a plunging red blazer with shoulder pads and nothing underneath, paired with matching wide-leg trousers.

