Olivia Wilde Wore a Tiny Leather Bra to the 'Vanity Fair' Oscar Party

Olivia Wilde didn't walk the actual 2023 Oscars red carpet, but she arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a dress that'll catapult her to the top of just about every best dressed list. In keeping with a few of the trends that celebs championed at the Academy Awards — white and lingerie dressing — Wilde's Gabriela Hearst floor-sweeping gown showed off a peekaboo black bra and had one long sleeve.

Wilde added a dark, smoky eye to the look and wore her sun-kissed caramel hair parted down the middle. She accessorized the sleek white column dress with shimmering fringe earrings and a diamond choker.

getty images

The appearance comes just a day after she and Florence Pugh attended a pre-Oscar event. According to Page Six and anonymous sources, the director and the Don't Worry Darling actress “kept their distance from one another” and “were not photographed at any point during the night greeting each other or partying together” in the wake of drama surrounding the film. Neither of them addressed the situation directly, but rumors swirled of a not-so-great working relationship on the set of Don't Worry Darling, as Wilde and Harry Styles started dating during production and various viral moments, like spit-gate, happened during the film's promotional push.



Pugh did attend the Oscar ceremony, opting to wear a dress-and-shorts combo from Valentino.

