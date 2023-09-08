Olivia Rodrigo Just Saved Pop Music and Our Fall Fashion Mood Boards

No one panic, but Olivia Rodrigo may have just delivered the best pop album of 2023. Just hours after her sophomore effort, GUTS, first hit streamers on Friday (instantly becoming the ultimate album for teenage girls in their twenties in the process), the singer was up bright and early to perform a few of her latest hits on Today — and she did it while wearing the cutest fall-approved set.

During the performance, Rodrigo sported an adorable charcoal two-piece set — comprised of a short-sleeve button-up blazer and a matching micro-mini tennis skirt — while performing songs from both GUTS and her debut album, SOUR. The songstress paired the easy, breezy look with the same silver “GUTS” letter rings she wears in the new record’s cover art, and she rounded out the ‘fit by adding a coordinating fall-ready magenta lip and by wearing her waist-length brunette hair down in soft waves with a middle part.

getty

After taking the Plaza to perform “vampire,” “get him back,” “drivers license,” and “good 4 U,” Rodrigo took some time to chat with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb about the poetry class that helped strengthen her songwriting ability.

“I took a college class last year because I was homeschooled my whole life, so I really wanted to have that kind of experience. And it definitely aided my songwriting a lot,” she shared. “I feel really lucky that I could have done that. I love learning and I love writing. It's my favorite thing.”

Days prior, the multi-hyphenate also opened up about the pressures she felt to follow up her Grammy-winning debut when creating GUTS during an appearance on New Music Daily with Zane Lowe.

“First time around I was just filled with so much adrenaline — I was like, 'OK, wow, this is happening. I've never done this before,’” she shared. “This time it feels a little more real and it's a scary thing to know that people are going to be curious and they'll maybe have a lot of ears on it.”

She added, “Writing the first album, it just felt so spontaneous. I was 17 years old just pouring my heart out. This time I was in a different place and I was having a lot of pressure and a lot of expectations placed on me. I really had to try to block out the noise and just focus on the craft of songwriting.”