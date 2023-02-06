Olivia Rodrigo’s Sequined LBD Included a Keyhole Cutout

The perfect mix of naughty and nice.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 6, 2023 @ 12:50PM
Olivia Rodrigo Grammys After Party

Olivia Rodrigo, the Gen Z music icon herself, is taking her “Brutal” lyrics quite literally. What does that entail, exactly? Enjoying her youth by baring it all through her latest fashion choice. Combining a couple of Hollywood’s favorite trends, keyhole cutouts and head-to-toe sequins, Rodrigo changed into another LBD for look no. 2 of music’s biggest night. 

On Sunday, the pop star attended the Universal Music Group’s 2023 after-party to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards. After first hitting the red carpet in a Miu Miu sheer slip dress, Rodrigo continued the goth bride trend by sporting a sexier (and shorter) LBD that included an open-back dress with all sequins, bell sleeves, and a keyhole cutout. 

Keeping the accessories minimal, she finished the look with towering black platform heels. The singer wore her raven-colored hair in soft waves with a middle part and kept her glam simple and rosy.

Rodrigo’s first trip to the Grammys — she took home three trophies last year for her debut album Sour and hit single "Drivers License" — also channeled major goth vibes, consisting of a Vivienne Westwood corset dress, matching opera gloves, and not one but two (!) chokers.  

