Olivia Rodrigo Wore Sambas and the Cool-Girl Underwear-as-Outwear Trend You Probably Already Own

"Just another day in paradise."

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023 @ 11:31AM
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo. Photo:

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Miss Olivia Rodrigo is enjoying some much-deserved R&R before her sophomore album “Guts” drops on September 8th. Which, in her case, means "just another day in paradise" with tropical waterfalls, morning swims, poolside chicken tenders, and iguana friends.

On Wednesday, the Gen Z music icon gave her followers a glimpse at what she’s been up to via a photo dump, which was chock-full of wanderlust-inducing adventures on her holiday at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea. In one snap from the bevy of photos, Olivia slipped into a pair of baby blue boxer shorts — yes, like the underwear you can find in the men’s section. While making a case for the cool-girl underwear-as-outwear trend, she teamed her itty bitty briefs with a pair of black Adidas Sambas and white Nike socks. As for her top half, she sported a black crop tee by Joah Brown, a coordinating backpack, and a matching baseball cap worn over her braided pigtails.

Olivia Rodrigo Boxer Shorts Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

Later in the roundup, Olivia posed in a teeny-tiny white string bikini with wet hair as she enjoyed her version of a “girl dinner.” After a post-evening swim, she snacked on chicken tenders and french fries while sipping on a tropical peach-colored beverage.

"vacay dumpppp 🌴👾🌺🌴❤️‍🩹🫶🏼🌸💕," she captioned the gallery, which closed out with a cheeky video of the pop star enjoying a rendezvous late-night moment with her best friend as the two sang Grouplove's “Tongue Tied” with the windows down.

Olivia Rodrigo Vacation Photo Dump

Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram
Related Articles
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Stepped Out in the Controversial Footwear Combo Supermodels Love to Wear
Dua Lipa LBD Kosovo
Dua Lipa's LBD Featured the Lowest Plunging Scooped Back
Sofia Richie wears a quiet luxury outfit.
Sofia Richie Is Working on a "Top Secret-ish" Fashion Line
Vanessa Hudgens Tribeca Festival
Vanessa Hudgens Stepped Out Wearing Two Controversial Trends in One Look
Jennifer Lopez Shotgun Wedding 2023
Jennifer Lopez Wore Two Head-Turning Looks To Celebrate Her 54th Birthday
LOTD-Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens’ Shoes Are So Good, but You Probably Missed Them
Eva Longoria LBD at Global Gift Gala
Eva Longoria Had a Midriff-Baring Moment in a Keyhole Cut-Out LBD
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens’s Crop Top Matching Set Is Equal Parts Sweet and Sexy
Megan Fox instagram
Megan Fox Wore an Underboob-Baring Bikini Top with a Totally Sheer Gown
Hailey Bieber Sheer Slip Dress
The Lacy Top of Hailey Bieber’s Silky, Summer-Approved Slip Dress Was Totally See-Through
Timothee Chalamet and Adam Sandler are seen playing basketball
Adam Sandler's Slogan T-Shirt Proves He's Still the King of Dad Fashion
Sydney Sweeney NY Reality Screening
Sydney Sweeney, the Pop Star?
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Mastered Summer Style in a White Cutout Gown With a Sexy Back Slit
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Traded Her Signature Bikinis for a Barbiecore One-Piece Bathing Suit
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Bump Dump Included Her Sexiest Maternity Looks Yet
Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Twinned in Matching Bathrobes and Beach Waves