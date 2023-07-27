Olivia Rodrigo Wore Sambas and the Cool-Girl Underwear-as-Outwear Trend You Probably Already Own

Miss Olivia Rodrigo is enjoying some much-deserved R&R before her sophomore album “Guts” drops on September 8th. Which, in her case, means "just another day in paradise" with tropical waterfalls, morning swims, poolside chicken tenders, and iguana friends.

On Wednesday, the Gen Z music icon gave her followers a glimpse at what she’s been up to via a photo dump, which was chock-full of wanderlust-inducing adventures on her holiday at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea. In one snap from the bevy of photos, Olivia slipped into a pair of baby blue boxer shorts — yes, like the underwear you can find in the men’s section. While making a case for the cool-girl underwear-as-outwear trend, she teamed her itty bitty briefs with a pair of black Adidas Sambas and white Nike socks. As for her top half, she sported a black crop tee by Joah Brown, a coordinating backpack, and a matching baseball cap worn over her braided pigtails.

Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

Later in the roundup, Olivia posed in a teeny-tiny white string bikini with wet hair as she enjoyed her version of a “girl dinner.” After a post-evening swim, she snacked on chicken tenders and french fries while sipping on a tropical peach-colored beverage.

"vacay dumpppp 🌴👾🌺🌴❤️‍🩹🫶🏼🌸💕," she captioned the gallery, which closed out with a cheeky video of the pop star enjoying a rendezvous late-night moment with her best friend as the two sang Grouplove's “Tongue Tied” with the windows down.