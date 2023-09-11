Olivia Rodrigo Just Recreated Shalom Harlow and Amber Valletta's Iconic Runway Moment in the Tiniest Miniskirt

She did that.

Published on September 11, 2023 @ 11:31AM
Olivia Rodrigo Guts Celebration Instagram
Photo:

Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

ICYMI, Olivia Rodrigo is living every girl's teenage dream. After releasing her sophomore album, GUTS on Friday, the pop star delivered a fall fashion mood board chock-full of coordinating sets, statement graphic tees, and very divisive flats. And in the process, the pop star recreated one of the most memorable runway moments from the '90s. 

On Sunday, the pop sensation celebrated the release of her sophomore effort in a vintage throwback ‘fit from Todd Oldham’s spring 1995 collection. Any fashion fanatic will recognize the look from Amber Valletta and Shalom Harlow's iconic walk-off during the brand's 1995 runway. While closing out Oldham's show, Harlow walked in front of Valletta before posing and then catching up to her fellow model to walk side-by-side while exiting the catwalk. Olivia wore Harlow's white cropped satin button-up and Valletta's bedazzled micro-miniskirt, both of which were acquired and curated by Olivia's stylist Jared Ellner.

Olivia Rodrigo Guts Celebration Instagram

Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

A smattering of silver rings, a tiny black handbag slung around her shoulder, and clear-heeled mules rounded out Olivia's recreation. As for her glam, she styled her waist-length brunette hair in tousled waves with a middle part and opted for her signature winged eyeliner and glossy lips.

“Thank u guys 4 all the luv!!!!! 😎🤘🏼❤️😉😎,” she captioned the post alongside snaps that captured her GUTS-themed cake.

Earlier in the day, the Today show released Olivia's Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist, during which she opened up about the release of her new album GUTS.

“I think an explanation is never good for art,” she said, not alluding to what GUTS is about. “Why would I like to pigeonhole a song about this one thing in my life when everyone has their own interpretation.”

