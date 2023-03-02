Olivia Rodrigo’s Y2K Red Carpet Look Included a Leather Tube Top and Low-Rise Pants

Olivia Rodrigo has made quite the habit of wearing looks from the decade she was born in. Whether it be her goth take on the naked dress, a sexier (and shorter) sequined LBD, or a Lizzie McGuire-inspired green fuzzy jacket, she’s paying homage to the 2000s one outfit at a time, and, her latest look was an homage to the pop stars that came before her.

On Wednesday, the singer attended the Billboard Women in Music Awards in a Y2K-inspired fit that was a total blast from the past. On the red carpet, Rodrigo paired her brown leather tube top with low-rise, flared trousers in cream that featured a horse print on the right side of her leg. She kept her accessories to a minimum, styling the outfit with only a pair of matching coordinating cream heels and a smattering of rings. Olivia's long brown hair was gently waved and parted down the middle, and she kept her glam simple with subtle winged liner and a pink lip.

During the award ceremony, Rodrigo presented Lana Del Ray with the Visionary Award. While introducing the trailblazing singer-songwriter to the audience, Olivia revealed how much of an inspiration Del Ray has been for her own music.

“Lana has raised an entire generation of music lovers and songwriters like me and taught them that there’s beauty in their vulnerability and power in their melancholy," she began, adding that Del Ray’s 2012 hit “Video Games” is what really hooked her. ​​“I still consider that song to be probably the best love song of all time. She captures sadness, anger and sensuality in a way only the greatest of songwriters ever could.”

Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images

She continued, “Lana has forged her own path, her entire career constantly raising the bar for herself and creating art that pushes boundaries and changes lives.”