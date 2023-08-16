Olivia Rodrigo Said Hello to Fall in the Color of the Season

Adding her micro-minidress to my wardrobe, ASAP.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023 @ 11:03AM
Olivia Rodrigo Cherry Red Dress
Photo:

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)

Barbiecore may have been a major fashion trend at the beginning of the summer (with this shade of green now following close behind), but celebrities everywhere are already breaking out the color everyone will be wearing in fall 2023: cherry red. Case in point? Olivia Rodrigo's latest outing proves a brand new season is upon us, and it's the perfect excuse to upgrade your wardrobe with this vibrant, bold hue.

On Tuesday, the pop star was spotted leaving Quo Vadis after attending a dinner co-hosted by The Face editor, Matthew Whitehouse, in London. For the occasion, Olivia turned heads in a monochromatic look of a cherry red micro-minidress featuring a plunging halter neckline, which she teamed with a pair of coordinating suede peep-toe kitten heels in the same rich tint. Letting the jaw-dropping dress do the talking, she accessorized her OOTN with only a smattering of silver rings.

olivia rodrigo cherry red london

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

As for her glam, she styled her dark raven hair with a middle part and loose, natural curls and opted for her signature barely-there makeup look of dainty winged eyeliner, feathered lashes, and a glossy lip.

Olivia Rodrigo in Jeans, Black T-Shirt, and Tabi Flats at Chiltern Firehouse in London England

Getty Images

Olivia’s appearance came just a day after she was spotted sporting yet another must-have staple for fall. While some may call it a controversial “ugly” shoe, others can’t resist splurging on every iteration. The shoe in question was her black patent-leather Maison Margiela Tabi flats that offer functional yet fashionable everyday wear. As for the rest of her evening look, she wore a black tee and baggy mom jeans with silver hoops, matching rings, and a black shoulder bag.

Related Articles
Irina Shayk Tennis
Irina Shayk Hit the Tennis Court in the Most Impractical Pair of Shoes
Kendall Jenner for Calvin Klein
Kendall Jenner Took Business Casual to a Whole New Level in an Oversized Blazer With Nothing Underneath
Olivia Rodrigo at Disney+ "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" Season 3 Premiere
Olivia Rodrigo Just Wore This Controversial “Ugly” Shoe That Dua Lipa Also Loves
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore an Easy, Breezy Plunging Minidress With the Biggest Pair of Gold Hoops
Dua Lipa Greek Getaway
Dua Lipa Played Backgammon Seaside in a Crochet Rosette Minidress
Alana Hadid Copenhagen Fashion Week
Bella and Gigi Hadid's Older Half-Sister Alana Just Made Her Runway Debut
Hailey Bieber Strawberry Girl
Hailey Bieber Is Watching ‘Sex and the City’ For The First Time While Ushering in Strawberry Girl Summer
Dua LIpa Greece
Dua Lipa Sails Into Summer in a Plethora of Itty-Bitty Bikinis
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria's Weekend Uniform Included a Tiny Underboob-Baring Bikini
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Just Wore the Stealth Wealth Version of the Bikini
Rita Ora
Rita Ora Paired Her Lacy Bikini With a Bandana Worn as a Sarong
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid's Take on Stealth-Wealth Style Signaled the Comeback of Ballet Flats
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Showed How to Transition Her Strapless Orange Corset From Summer to Fall
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Black String Bikini as a Top While Shopping in Capri
Ava and Deacon Phillippe
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's Kids Ava and Deacon Stepped Out in Coordinated Sibling Style
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Tiegen's Strapless One-Piece Swimsuit Included a Major Underboob-Baring Cutout