Olivia Rodrigo Said Hello to Fall in the Color of the Season

Barbiecore may have been a major fashion trend at the beginning of the summer (with this shade of green now following close behind), but celebrities everywhere are already breaking out the color everyone will be wearing in fall 2023: cherry red. Case in point? Olivia Rodrigo's latest outing proves a brand new season is upon us, and it's the perfect excuse to upgrade your wardrobe with this vibrant, bold hue.

On Tuesday, the pop star was spotted leaving Quo Vadis after attending a dinner co-hosted by The Face editor, Matthew Whitehouse, in London. For the occasion, Olivia turned heads in a monochromatic look of a cherry red micro-minidress featuring a plunging halter neckline, which she teamed with a pair of coordinating suede peep-toe kitten heels in the same rich tint. Letting the jaw-dropping dress do the talking, she accessorized her OOTN with only a smattering of silver rings.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

As for her glam, she styled her dark raven hair with a middle part and loose, natural curls and opted for her signature barely-there makeup look of dainty winged eyeliner, feathered lashes, and a glossy lip.

Getty Images

Olivia’s appearance came just a day after she was spotted sporting yet another must-have staple for fall. While some may call it a controversial “ugly” shoe, others can’t resist splurging on every iteration. The shoe in question was her black patent-leather Maison Margiela Tabi flats that offer functional yet fashionable everyday wear. As for the rest of her evening look, she wore a black tee and baggy mom jeans with silver hoops, matching rings, and a black shoulder bag.