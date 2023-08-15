Olivia Rodrigo Just Wore This Controversial “Ugly” Shoe That Dua Lipa Also Loves

It's no secret that ballet flats have been making a comeback. In fact, celebrities everywhere have been ditching their ankle-breaking platforms for much more controversial footwear offerings. For instance, fashion icons like Dua Lipa and Zoe Saldaña have been spotted wearing the oh-so-polarizing Maison Margiela Tabi flats — toe separator and all. Now, the latest star to switch her clunky heels for the disputed flats is the former queen of platforms, Olivia Rodrigo.

On Tuesday, the hit-maker was spotted grabbing a bite to eat at celeb hot spot Chiltern Firehouse in London. She kept it casual in a black tee and baggy mom jeans styled with the black patent-leather version of the signature Margiela shoe. Silver hoops, matching rings, and a black shoulder bag accessorized her OOTN.

Getty Images

Just last month, Lipa was seen wearing a similar outfit consisting of jeans, a white button-up, and black Mary-Jane-style Margiela flats. For her part, Saldaña paired them with a white-on-white look complete with a khaki bomber jacket embellished with embroidered flowers.

The next day, Rodrigo was seen at BBC Radio Studios in an all-white look that was essentially the opposite of her dinner 'fit. She wore a white micro-mini sweater dress with a mock neck and slightly puffy sleeves. The frock was then paired with matching knee-high go-go boots.

Getty Images

Black '60s-inspired sunnies, hoop earrings, a smattering of rings, and long curls completed the ensemble. Rodrigo is most likely traveling the world to promote her upcoming sophomore album Guts, which is slated to drop Sept. 8. So far, the singer-songwriter has released her songs "Vampire" and "Bad Idea Right?" as singles.