Olivia Rodrigo's Vampire Shirt Was a Homage to Angelina Jolie

If you're looking for a way to add some edge to a tenniscore 'fit, look straight to Olivia Rodrigo's outfit from yesterday, which added a major dose of goth girl chic to tennis whites. During a day of press in New York City, the superstar singer — who is set to drop her sophomore album GUTS tonight at midnight — wore a T-shirt with a red print of Martin Schoeller's "Angelina Jolie with Blood," which shows the Oscar-winning actress and humanitarian with blood dripping from her lips.

Rodrigo paired the statement-making graphic tee with a pleated white skirt, black oval sunglasses, and delicate hoop earrings. She added another dose of red via her lipstick.

Gotham/GC Images

Rodrigo recently spoke to Zane Lowe, explaining why she named her new album GUTS, saying it's about being brave, but also about intuition.

"I just think it's an interesting word. People use it in so many interesting contexts, like 'Spill your guts'. 'Hate your guts.' It means bravery, but it also means intuition, like listen to your gut," she said during an interview with Apple Music. "I just think it’s all of these things that coincidentally were things that I’ve really been thinking about in this chapter."

Olivia isn't just celebrating the launch of her follow-up to the Grammy-winning Sour with a fashion statement. MTV announced that she was officially added to the list of performers at this year's VMAs, which will hit New Jersey's Prudential Center on Tuesday, Sept. 12. She's up for six awards, including Video of the Year.



In 2021, she performed her song "good 4 u" and took home three Moon Person trophies for Best New Artist, Push Artist, and Song of the Year. Her album SOUR made history as "the fastest album in history to have all of its songs certified RIAA Platinum or higher" according to MTV. Her new single, "Vampire" is currently no. 1 on both the U.S. Top 40 and U.K. Official Singles Chart.