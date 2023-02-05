Olivia Rodrigo Wore a Goth Take on the Naked Dress to the 2023 Grammys

A Gen Z music icon in the making.

Olivia Rodrigo arrived at the 2023 Grammy Awards and combined a few of Hollywood's biggest trends in the process: sheer dressing, visible underwear, and goth vibes.

The singer, who is presenting the Best New Artist award at tonight's ceremony, arrived in a goth take on the celebrity-favorite naked dress. Rodrigo wore a totally sheer, black spaghetti strap slip maxidress from Miu Miu with seam detailing in the midsection that she layered over a matching bra and boy shorts.

She accessorized with Tiffany & Co.'s signature "bean" design, originally created by Elsa Peretti, in the form of a black pendant necklace, bean silver stud earrings, and a couple of matching rings. Like a true Gen Z artist, her long brown hair was gently waved and parted down the middle, and she kept her glam simple with a subtle winged liner and skin-tone lip. The cumulative effect is simple, sultry, and effortless — with a dash of Wednesday Addams for a little spice.

Although the singer-songwriter wasn't nominated this year, she took home three trophies last year for her debut album Sour and her hit single "Drivers License," as well as the coveted Best New Artist award. And Rodrigo's first trip to the Grammys included another goth look that consisted of a Vivienne Westwood corset dress, matching opera gloves, and not one but two chokers — fitting for the living embodiment of the early aughts renaissance.

