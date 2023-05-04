Olivia Culpo Shared Her 7 Nighttime Essentials, From Skincare She Uses "All the Time" to $25 PJs

She tells InStyle her mantra for unwinding is "less is definitely more."

Published on May 4, 2023 @ 05:00PM

Olivia Culpo Dropped Her Nighttime Routine Essentials Starting at $4 — Including One She Uses "All the Time"
Olivia Culpo is that girl. For starters, she’s a model, but beyond her good looks and Instagram selfie serves, she’s a business woman, actress, and, per a recent one-on-one talk, a lovely conversationalist. During our exclusive InStyle discussion, she dished about her nighttime routine essentials, ranging from fashion must-haves to skincare favorites.

Olivia’s Nighttime Routine Essentials

Olivia Culpo Dropped Her Nighttime Routine Essentials Starting at $4 â Including One She Uses âAll the Timeâ

Culpo’s first picks were in tandem with PJ Place, a pajama and loungewear brand the internet celebrity partnered with to launch its spring 2023 collection. As to why she decided to team up with the brand, Culpo’s answer is simple: “I love loungewear, and I love being really comfortable,” she tells InStyle. Culpo also raved about being able to do the shoot with her sisters, as “everything’s just more fun” when they’re together. So it came as no surprise that one of her go-to sets was the Floral Petal Pajamas she was photographed in for the shoot, as they’re light, airy, and feature adorable cross stitching and ruffles. Not to mention, they’d look great paired with the slip-on Uggs Culpo says she’s “obsessed” with because they make her feet “so happy.” The slippers  have a 1.5-inch platform and cozy interior, and come in an array of colors.

PJ Place Womens Floral Pajamas - Petal

Shop now: $25 (Originally $50); pjplace.com

UGG Women's Tazz Slipper

Shop now: $130; amazon.com

Culpo also loves the Tan Modal Pajama Top and Bottoms from PJ Place due to their versatility. “When I wake up and I want to do pilates in my house, I'll wear a loungewear set,” Culpo tells InStyle. “As long as it's… breathable and you wear a sports bra, you can totally get away with doing that,” she says. “It's a game changer.” I agree with Culpo, especially when you have a secure hair tie to keep your mane out of your face, such as her go-to Nap Queen satin scrunchie, which comes with an eye mask and matching pillowcase.    

Olivia Culpo Dropped Her Nighttime Routine Essentials Starting at $4 â Including One She Uses âAll the Timeâ

Shop now: from $21; pjplace.com

Womens Nap Queen 4-Piece Accessory Set - Pale Blush

Shop now: $17 (Originally $35); pjplace.com

Not only does Culpo like to prep for bed with a cozy lounge set, but she also has a lineup of “tried and true” skincare “favorites.” The best part? They’re all under $17, clinging to her mantra that “less is definitely more.” 

“I love my Neutrogena wipes,” she says, disclosing that the makeup removers are one of her top nighttime beauty picks. Neutrogena’s makeup removing wipes are a longtime celeb- and shopper-favorite:, My mom and I use the same ones every night, and they truly are worth the hype. Another product that made the cut? Cerave’s Hydrating Facial Cleanser. Culpo says the cleanser is “really great because it's got minimal ingredients, and it's great for sensitive skin.” “I actually use that face cleanser all the time.” Packed with ceramides and hyaluronic acid, the Cerave cleanser delivers a punch of moisture to the skin. But I have to be honest; when Culpo said that Chapstick's classic lip balm was one of her main essentials, my mouth was left agape. Not only is it a staple brand we’ve all been using for years, but you can grab a pack of three for just $4 on Amazon right now. 

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes

Shop now: $10 (Originally $14); amazon.com

CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser with Ceramides and Hyaluronic Acid

Shop now: $17; ulta.com

ChapStick Classic Original Lip Balm Tubes

Shop now: $4 (Originally $6); amazon.com

I don’t know about you, but I’m inspired to add some of Culpo’s simple and functional picks to my nighttime routine. Shop all of her essentials by navigating through the entire list above.

