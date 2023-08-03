Olivia Culpo Wears This Ultra-Comfy, $16 Wardrobe Staple From Amazon "Almost Every Day"

She called it one of her "top" Amazon buys.

In searching for wardrobe basics — the perfect white tee, flattering leggings — heeding supermodel recommendations has always served me well. So when Olivia Culpo revealed a simple-yet-stylish shirt she wears “almost every day,” in a recent Amazon Live video, I added it to my cart immediately.

The Abardsion Racerback Crop Top is among Culpo’s “personal favorite[s],” and a go-to for the supermodel. “Honestly, I cannot tell you how much I wear it,” she said, “truly…almost every day.” (One shopper, who’s witnessed Culpo wearing the top in her Instagram stories, corroborated the claim in the comment section.) Culpo called the shirt an “incredible” buy — which is doubly true right now: For a limited time, you can shop it on sale for $16 at Amazon. 

Amazon Abardsion Women's Crew Neck Racerback Knit Ribbed Basic Sleeveless Crop Tank Tops

Amazon

The Abardsion Racerback Crop Top is an ultra-versatile, solid-color shirt featuring a racerback, scoop-neck cut. The hemline — which Culpo “love[s],” — is cropped above the navel and slightly curved, adding an edge to the otherwise-simple style.

Made from an ultra-soft, breathable cotton blend, the fabric features subtle rib-knit detailing. The shirt has ample stretch, making it “so easy to throw on,” Culpo said. As for styling, it’s incredibly versatile; the supermodel pairs it “with all [her] jeans…[and] sweatpants.” I plan to pair it with high-waisted faux leather pants when the seasons begin to change.

The tee comes in 20 colors, ranging from classic white to electric green. I’ve added numerous hues to my shopping cart, and Culpo seemed to be on a similar wavelength: “I need this in every color,” she said, donning the white version in her video.

Amazon Abardsion Women's Crew Neck Racerback Knit Ribbed Basic Sleeveless Crop Tank Tops

Amazon

Shoppers share the supermodel’s sentiments about this versatile crop top. One reviewer, who calls the shirt “comfortable and flattering,” says they “love it so much” they intend to order more colors. Another reviewer, who also points to its “very flattering” fit, calls out the “quality material.” Moreover, they say, the shirt “goes with everything and can be worn for any [occasion].” In the words of Olivia Culpo, “it’s so perfect — just take my word for it.” I most certainly will. 

Stock up on the comfortable, flattering, and highly versatile Abardsion Racerback Crop Top while it’s still on sale. If shopper and supermodel acclaim are any indication, it’s bound to become your next wardrobe staple.

