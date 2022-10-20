Ever since I started doing my own nails at the beginning of the pandemic, I’ve been hooked on the polishes and tools from Olive & June. The nail-care brand specifically creates products for everyday people and uses its social media platforms to demonstrate how to get salon-quality nails at home. Last week, the brand launched a new innovation that may be my favorite yet: quick-dry nail polish.

You probably already know Olive & June for its long-lasting nail polish that looks like gel, plus easy-to-apply press-on nails, and now you can add another game-changer to the list. The quick-dry collection currently includes 18 shades and a top coat, which are made from a 15-free, vegan, and cruelty-free formula. Each color is completely opaque after one or two coats, and each coat dries in about a minute. You can get the full range of shades for $145, or grab single bottles for $8 apiece.

Shop now: $145; oliveandjune.com



Since Olive & June’s new product line is touted as the longest-lasting quick-dry polish on the market, I had to give it a try. The brand was kind enough to send over the entire collection, and being the red-nail-lover that I am, I decided to start with ‘smooch’, a rich scarlet. I prepped my nails with the brand’s separately sold cuticle pusher and nail buffer, dipped each finger into the remover pot to clean off excess oil and dirt, and got to painting.

Not only did the first coat of polish literally dry within one minute, but I was shocked at how pigmented the single coat came out. Of course, I added on another coat of color and the top coat for shine, but this quick-dry formula is no joke. I achieved an entire salon-quality manicure in five minutes. If you’re not as comfortable with painting your own nails, the process could take a bit longer, but I can’t imagine it exceeding 10 minutes. My fiery red mani stayed intact for five days before the tips of my nails started to chip.

If you’re used to the brand’s regular polish, you’ll notice the quick-dry formula is thinner and less plump — and that’s the point. This new polish is meant for those of us who don’t have 30 minutes to paint our nails but still want to look put-together. Plus, I found the thinner formula is actually easier to paint. While there is certainly still a place for the classic O&J polish in my nail-care routine, I may just be a quick-dry convert.

Whether you go for all 19 shades or start with just a few, I’m confident you’re going to fall in love with the ease and convenience of this polish. Shop more colors of Olive & June’s quick-dry polish, below, and check out the brand’s entire line of at-home nail-care products, here.

Olive & June

Shop now: $8; oliveandjune.com



Shop now: $8; oliveandjune.com



Olive & June

Shop now: $8; oliveandjune.com

