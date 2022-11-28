We Tested This Press-On Nail Kit and Named It the “Best” Out There — and Now It's Discounted

The power manicures have over me is unmatched. I instantly feel classy and sophisticated whether or not the rest of my ensemble reflects that vibe. Though it isn’t always feasible to head to the salon, patiently sit for an hour or two, and pay a pretty penny. Thankfully, I found the ideal solution to my manicure obsession: the Olive & June Press-On System.

The Olive & June nail system is currently discounted by 25 percent with the code PARTY25 for Cyber Monday, and I’m stocking up. But it’s not just me who loves the brand: The entire InStyle team is obsessed — it’s the “best” nail kit we’ve tested. How could it not be when Olive & June offers a multitude of nail shapes, designs, and sizes? But according to InStyle testers, the included extras are what “make all the difference.” Inside the $41 nail kit comes press-on nails of your choice, a carrying pouch, nail clipper, file, buffer, cuticle pusher, nail strengthener, removal kit, and an award-winning cuticle serum. You’ll have everything you need and more to curate your dream DIY mani.

Olive and June

Shop now: $41 (Originally $54), oliveandjune.com

Another one of our favorite editor-tested features is the ability to seamlessly swap out your faux mani without having to repurchase the whole kit — each new design is just $10. Best of all, you can score a multitude of press-on designs at a discounted price right now, so don’t mind me while I stock up on a marble swirl design and neon heart set for less. But just because you swap out your set doesn’t mean you have to toss away your prior one — “They can be reused,” according to our in-house testing. All you have to do is follow the easy removal instructions, and voila!

Olive & June shoppers are just as impressed as our in-house testers, saying these nails are “the best you will find,” claiming they’ll “never go back” to a different press-on nail brand. Another reviewer called out the glue, saying it “really, really works!” — to which our team agreed, ranking it the best glue for press-on nails. Per a tester, it’s “designed to make your press-on mani last 10+ days, but it also is made with non-toxic ingredients and removes really easily.”

This InStyle-approved press-on nail kit won’t be leaving our favorites list anytime soon, though they won’t be discounted forever. The Olive & June Cyber Monday sale ends tonight, so make sure to snag everything you need for your perfect manicure before then — just remember to use the code PARTY25 to lock in the savings, and while you’re at it, shop some additional favorites below to keep the Olive & June party going.

