We Tested This Press-On Nail Kit and Named It the “Best” Out There — and Now It's Discounted

But you'll need to hurry before Olive & June's sitewide sale ends tonight.

Published on November 28, 2022 @ 04:00PM

Olive & June Press-On Nail Kit Sale
Photo:

Getty Images

The power manicures have over me is unmatched. I instantly feel classy and sophisticated whether or not the rest of my ensemble reflects that vibe. Though it isn’t always feasible to head to the salon, patiently sit for an hour or two, and pay a pretty penny. Thankfully, I found the ideal solution to my manicure obsession: the Olive & June Press-On System

The Olive & June nail system is currently discounted by 25 percent with the code PARTY25 for Cyber Monday, and I’m stocking up. But it’s not just me who loves the brand: The entire InStyle team is obsessed — it’s the “best” nail kit we’ve tested. How could it not be when Olive & June offers a multitude of nail shapes, designs, and sizes? But according to InStyle testers, the included extras  are what “make all the difference.” Inside the $41 nail kit comes press-on nails of your choice, a carrying pouch, nail clipper, file, buffer, cuticle pusher, nail strengthener, removal kit, and an award-winning cuticle serum. You’ll have everything you need and more to curate your dream DIY mani. 

