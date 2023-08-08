80-Year-Old Shoppers Say This $23 Wrinkle-Reducing Eye Cream Makes Them Look “20 Years Younger”

Eye cream and I have a fickle relationship. I’ve been burned one too many times, often somewhat literally, by highly fragranced formulas that irritate my delicate under-eye skin. Other times, I’m let down by the overly-occlusive nature of rich, creamy formulas, which have triggered milia. In my hunt for a non-comedogenic, non-irritating eye cream, I stumbled across the Olay Total Effects Anti-Aging Eye Cream at Amazon, where it boasts almost 4,000 five-star ratings. Most importantly, it checks all my boxes (including an affordable $23 price point) — and, according to shoppers, actually delivers on its claims.

Amazon

The Olay Total Effects Anti-Aging Eye Cream is formulated to tackle fine lines, crepiness, and uneven texture, among other common issues associated with the delicate eye area. The formula boasts seven distinct benefits, including skin-smoothing, skin-brightening, and improved firmness.

The formula has a rich, creamy texture, and absorbs surprisingly quickly, per shoppers. Key ingredients include niacinamide, a brightening B vitamin, plus vitamin E, a skin-softening antioxidant. Aloe and cucumber extracts are also present, and provide intense hydration and a soothing skin feel, in addition to quelling undereye puffiness. It’s oil-free, non-greasy, and wears smoothly under makeup, too. Moreover, it’s perfect for sensitive skin, as it’s gentle and doesn’t sting or irritate delicate skin. Plus, it delivers instant benefits, including a plump, smooth canvas for concealer, and a dash of subtle, light-reflecting pigments, which deliver a brightening effect to shadowy under-eyes.

One shopper commented that the cream’s texture is “smooth and silky,” while another shopper, who is almost 50, said they have ”no eye wrinkles” as a result of using the eye cream for a year. “People think I’m in my early 30s,” they wrote. Similarly, another 80-year-old reviewer, claimed “people think [they’re] 20 years younger” when they use the product. Finally, a 63-year-old shopper said it “brightens your eyes” and keeps “wrinkles at bay.” I’m sold.

For a brightening and wrinkle softening under-eye cream that absorbs in a flash and soothes sensitive skin, shop the $23 Olay Total Effects Anti-Aging Eye Cream at Amazon.

