80-Year-Old Shoppers Say This $23 Wrinkle-Reducing Eye Cream Makes Them Look “20 Years Younger”

It instantly brightens skin, too.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 8, 2023 @ 05:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Olay Eye Cream Amazon
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

Eye cream and I have a fickle relationship. I’ve been burned one too many times, often somewhat literally, by highly fragranced formulas that irritate my delicate under-eye skin. Other times, I’m let down by the overly-occlusive nature of rich, creamy formulas, which have triggered milia. In my hunt for a non-comedogenic, non-irritating eye cream, I stumbled across the Olay Total Effects Anti-Aging Eye Cream at Amazon, where it boasts almost 4,000 five-star ratings. Most importantly, it checks all my boxes (including an affordable $23 price point) — and, according to shoppers, actually delivers on its claims.  

Amazon Eye Cream by Olay Total Effects 7-in-one Anti-Aging Transforming Eye Cream

Amazon

The Olay Total Effects Anti-Aging Eye Cream is formulated to tackle fine lines, crepiness, and uneven texture, among other common issues associated with the delicate eye area. The formula boasts seven distinct benefits, including skin-smoothing, skin-brightening, and improved firmness.  

The formula has a rich, creamy texture, and absorbs surprisingly quickly, per shoppers. Key ingredients include niacinamide, a brightening B vitamin, plus vitamin E, a skin-softening antioxidant. Aloe and cucumber extracts are also present, and provide intense hydration and a soothing skin feel, in addition to quelling undereye puffiness. It’s oil-free, non-greasy, and wears smoothly under makeup, too. Moreover, it’s perfect for sensitive skin, as it’s gentle and doesn’t sting or irritate delicate skin. Plus, it delivers instant benefits, including a plump, smooth canvas for concealer, and a dash of subtle, light-reflecting pigments, which deliver a brightening effect to shadowy under-eyes. 

One shopper commented that the cream’s texture is “smooth and silky,” while  another shopper, who is almost 50, said they have ”no eye wrinkles” as a result of using the eye cream for a year. “People think I’m in my early 30s,” they wrote. Similarly, another 80-year-old reviewer, claimed “people think [they’re] 20 years younger” when they use the product. Finally, a 63-year-old shopper said it “brightens your eyes” and keeps “wrinkles at bay.” I’m sold.

For a brightening and wrinkle softening under-eye cream that absorbs in a flash and soothes sensitive skin, shop the $23 Olay Total Effects Anti-Aging Eye Cream at Amazon.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Merit Multipurpose Stick
This Creamy Highlighter Balm Worn by Sarah Jessica Parker Leaves Shoppers With “Glass-Like Skin”
Jlo
I Own Multiple Pairs of the Comfy Jennifer Lopez-Worn Flip-Flops That Keep Selling Out
The Eye Cream 64-Year-Old Shoppers Love for "Looking Youthful" is Back in Stock After Repeatedly Selling Out
64-Year-Old Shoppers Credit Their “Youthful-Looking” Skin to This Eye Cream From a Kate Hudson-Used Brand
Related Articles
Skincare Products I Liked So Much They're Now Part of My Routine
I've Tried 87 Skincare Products This Summer, but Only These 3 Earned a Permanent Spot in My Routine
The Eye Cream 64-Year-Old Shoppers Love for "Looking Youthful" is Back in Stock After Repeatedly Selling Out
64-Year-Old Shoppers Credit Their “Youthful-Looking” Skin to This Eye Cream From a Kate Hudson-Used Brand
Asterwood Triple Repair Serum
Shoppers Report Faded Forehead Lines, Laugh Lines, and Crow’s Feet With This $24 Amazon Serum
Elf Face Cream
Shoppers Wake Up to “Plump, Hydrated, Glowing Skin” Thanks to This $13 Moisturizer
Glycolic Acid Serum
Shoppers in Their 60s Call This $21 Brightening Cleanser “Absolutely Renewing” for Dull Skin
Midi Dress
The “Perfect Lightweight Dress” Does Exist, According to Amazon Shoppers — and It’s on Sale for $26
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez’s Sexy Cut-Out Swimsuit Is $150, but I Found a Flattering Lookalike for $35 at Amazon
E.L.F Contour Wand
Jennifer Coolidge’s Go-To Beauty Brand Just Launched a $9 Contour Wand That’s Already Trending on Amazon
Reese Witherspoon Wore My Summer Dress Code Staple That Makes Styling A Breeze
Reese Witherspoon Wore My Go-To Summer Wardrobe Staple That Makes Styling a Breeze
Maxi Dress
My Mom Has Bought Multiple of the $37 Amazon Maxi Dress She’s Been Living in All Summer
Woman Doing her hair
The Hair Growth Spray That Takes Shoppers’ Locks From “Thinning to Thriving” Is on Sale for $18
Body Serum
I Have Photos to Prove How Drastically This Body Serum Minimized My Worst Insecurity: Hyperpigmentation
Vitamin C Serum Amazon Sun Damage
Shoppers With “Dry, Mature Skin” Say This Brightening Serum Visibly Fades Sun Damage and Age Spots
Crop top
Olivia Culpo Wears This Ultra-Comfy, $16 Wardrobe Staple From Amazon "Almost Every Day"
Shoppers Are âShocked and Amazedâ by This Best-Selling, $12 Shampoo That Thickens Hair in Just a Few Weeks
Shoppers With Thinning Hair Now Have “Locks Like Rapunzel” Thanks to This Best-Selling $12 Shampoo
Warner's moisture-wicking bra
Amazon Shoppers in Their 60s Call This Sweat-Resistant Bra the “Most Comfortable” They’ve Ever Owned