70-Year-Old Shoppers Are Loyal to This Tone-Correcting Cream That Makes Them Look “10 to 15 Years Younger”

Few things flatter me like a “good skin” compliment. Ergo, I’m forever searching for the next dewy complexion-perfector to add to my skincare stash. Recent research led me to Olay’s Total Effects Tone Correcting CC Cream Moisturizer, which I’ve since added to my wishlist; according to shoppers in their 70s, who swear the formula serves up wow-worthy skin, it elicits compliments galore.

The Olay Total Effects Tone Correcting CC Cream Moisturizer is an SPF-infused face care product with an ultra-sheer tint — just enough to fade imperfections without veering makeup-y.. In addition to its correcting tone, the luminous formula touts seven distinct benefits: Per the brand, it aims to “replenish moisture, even skin tone, enhance brightness,” plus “smooth fine lines and wrinkles, minimize the look of pores, reduce dark spots,” and “restore firmness.” Whew.

Technically a CC cream — an acronym for ‘color-corrective’ or ‘color-control’ cream, the product imparts a sheer wash of tone-enhancing tint, which covers dark spots and redness for an overall smoother appearance. As makeup artist Nick Lujan previously explained to InStyle: "CC creams offer a natural skin-like look…[and] help to balance the skin tone without adding a lot of coverage.” (One downside: the sheerness factor means CC creams typically come in fewer shade options than, say, foundation, Lujan noted. That said, they’re the perfect even-toned base for foundation.) Another defining feature: CC creams are “full of skin-caring benefits, like hydration, SPF, and antioxidants," Lujan added. Case in point: Olay’s CC cream contains hydrating glycerin, moisturizing panthenol (a form of B5), UV-thwarting SPF 15, and a bevy of vitamins rich in free-radical fighting antioxidants.

According to a 70-year-old shopper, Olay’s CC cream garners compliments whenever they wear it. The shopper, who lives in dry Arizona heat, also calls it “moisturizing,” adding that the product “works beautifully to even out my skin tone, add a dewy glow, and makes me look like I’m not wearing makeup.” Another shopper, who is fiercely loyal to Olay’s CC cream, has used the product “for years.” Despite dabbling in different options on occasion, the shopper says they’ve “always” returned to Olay’s. It’s understandable given their experience: “I am 70-plus,” they shared, “and my face always looks 10 to 15 years younger.” Another shopper — who, similarly, has used Olay’s CC cream for years in lieu of “heavy makeup,” said, “I am 70 years old and everyone tells me how great my skin looks.”

