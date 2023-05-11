Shoppers in Their 60s “Often Get Compliments” on Their Skin Thanks to This $25 Plumping Serum

It’s the perfect base for foundation.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 11, 2023

Olay gel moisturizer shoppers in 60s
Photo:

Olay/ InStyle

Few beauty qualms are as irksome as cakey foundation — which, frustratingly, occurs more commonly in the presence of fine lines and wrinkles. An ultra-hydrating serum, applied prior to foundation, can plump facial crevices — and, in turn, prevent makeup settling and a crust finish. Shoppers swear Olay’s Regenerating Serum — a lightweight, fast-absorbing gel cream — creates a plump, smooth base for both powder and liquid foundation. 

Face Moisturizer by Olay, Regenerist Fragrance Free Light Gel Regenerating Serum

Amazon

Shop now: $25; amazon.com

The Olay Regenerist Regenerating Serum is a lightweight, fast-absorbing, gel-based serum that can be used alone or layered beneath moisturizer. The formula intensely hydrates skin and plumps on contact to create a smooth canvas for face makeup to follow. Additionally, the serum improves skin tone and texture over time thanks to a bevy of dermatologist-approved ingredients. Fragrance-free and designed for all skin types, it’s also perfect for warm-weather wear given its breathable, non-occlusive feel and fast-absorbing nature.

This moisturizing serum is spiked with glycerin, a humectant that attracts moisture from the surrounding air and locks hydration into skin. Moreover, the formula is brimming with niacinamide – a B vitamin that’s set the skincare world abuzz in light of its soothing, brightening benefits. As board-certified dermatologist Dr. Hadley King previously told InStyle, "Niacinamide has been shown in several studies to help reduce some signs of skin aging, particularly skin tone and texture," adding that it may also “help reduce the appearance of age spots and other forms of skin discoloration." Another form of vitamin B, B5 (aka panthenol), which is lauded for its skin-softening properties, is also present. Peptides —“signaling molecules, [that] boost collagen and elastin production,” dermatologist Dr. Lian Mack previously told InStyle, are also packed into the formula, where they work over time to spur collagen production and improve firmness and elasticity. Together, these skincare superheroes deliver plump, soft skin in minutes, plus improved tone and texture over time. 

One shopper swears the serum “instantly relaxes crows feet, crepey skin and fine lines,” adding that they “wouldn't think of putting on foundation without it.” Another shopper, who is in their late 60s, says they often “get compliments about not looking [their] age,” and points to Olay Regenerist as a key contributor. “My makeup goes on much easier,” they add, pointing to both liquid foundation and powder makeup — the latter of which is notorious for caking. Per the shopper, the serum allows them to use powder with “no problem.” A testament to its longer-term benefits: One 60-year-old shopper says “everyone tells me that my skin looks like someone who is more like 40.” 

For a lightweight, skin-plumping serum that shoppers swear by for supple, plump skin and cake-free foundation, shop the $25 Olay Regenerist Regenerating Serum at Amazon

