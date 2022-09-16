Shoppers Call This $29 Supermodel-Approved Moisturizer the “Best Face Cream for Over 60”

Collagen, the protein responsible for tight, youthful skin, begins to progressively decrease in production starting in your mid 20s. With the decline of collagen production, you might start to notice fine lines and wrinkles and sagging skin. Fortunately, there are plenty of products formulated to restore and stimulate collagen production while focusing on other anti-aging benefits. But with the plethora of skincare products on the market, finding the right formula for your skin can be tricky.

Maybe you’re looking for a neck cream that will fight fine lines, or a caffeinated eye cream that restores discoloration in your under-eye area. Or, perhaps your goals aren’t so linear and you need an all-in-one product. Luckily, according to Amazon shoppers, Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide 24 Face Moisturizer is that product.

Shop now: $29 (Originally $34); amazon.com

The moisturizer, which is on sale for $5 off with a coupon, is infused with a collagen peptide and vitamin B3+ that provides 24 hours of intense hydration. This fragrance-free cream works on most skin types, and is especially great for those with sensitive skin. Simply apply the lightweight cream to your face and neck each morning for tighter skin.

Olay says users will see results (visibly tighter skin and minimized fine lines and wrinkles) within two weeks of use. Plus, the moisturizer is backed with supermodel Hunter McGrady’s approval, so it’s easy to see why it has over 4,700 five-star reviews.

Shoppers over 60 love that this cream delivers quick results for their mature skin. “Results within two days,” says a shopper who claimed it’s “the best face cream for [people] over 60.” Another added that the “vitamin B3 [is great for] anti-aging, wrinkle smoothing, and fading brown spots — and results in a stronger, healthier skin barrier and better hydration,” and claims the cream “did not disappont.”

Shoppers also appreciate its affordable price and high-quality results. “I try the higher-priced items and always come back to Olay. Why leave something that gives good results,” one shopper shared, and another said that they “will stay with this product, it is tried-and-true. You will see results for the better and I will buy again.”

If you’re looking for an affordable cream for mature skin, you’ll want to get your hands on a container of Olay’s Regenerist Collagen Peptide 24 Face Moisturizer. Buy it for $29 on Amazon today.

