Shoppers Call This $29 Supermodel-Approved Moisturizer the “Best Face Cream for Over 60”

An affordable price with high-quality results.

By Natasha Marsh
Published on September 16, 2022 @ 09:45PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Shoppers Call This $30 Supermodel-Approved Moisturizer the âBest Face Cream for Over 60
Photo:

Getty Images

Collagen, the protein responsible for tight, youthful skin, begins to progressively decrease in production starting in your mid 20s. With the decline of collagen production, you might start to notice fine lines and wrinkles and sagging skin. Fortunately, there are plenty of products formulated to restore and stimulate collagen production while focusing on other anti-aging benefits. But with the plethora of skincare products on the market, finding the right formula for your skin can be tricky.

Maybe you’re looking for a neck cream that will fight fine lines, or a caffeinated eye cream that restores discoloration in your under-eye area. Or, perhaps your goals aren’t so linear and you need an all-in-one product. Luckily, according to Amazon shoppers, Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide 24 Face Moisturizer is that product. 

Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide 24 Face Moisturizer with Vitamin B3, Fragrance Free

Amazon

Shop now: $29 (Originally $34); amazon.com

The moisturizer, which is on sale for $5 off with a coupon, is infused with a collagen peptide and vitamin B3+ that provides 24 hours of intense hydration. This fragrance-free cream works on most skin types, and is especially great for those with sensitive skin. Simply apply the lightweight cream to your face and neck each morning for tighter skin.

Olay says users will see results (visibly tighter skin and minimized fine lines and wrinkles) within two weeks of use. Plus, the moisturizer is backed with supermodel Hunter McGrady’s approval, so it’s easy to see why it has over 4,700 five-star reviews.  

Shoppers over 60 love that this cream delivers quick results for their mature skin. “Results within two days,” says a shopper who claimed it’s “the best face cream for [people] over 60.” Another added that the “vitamin B3 [is great for] anti-aging, wrinkle smoothing, and fading brown spots — and results in a stronger, healthier skin barrier and better hydration,” and claims the cream “did not disappont.”

Shoppers also appreciate its affordable price and high-quality results. “I try the higher-priced items and always come back to Olay. Why leave something that gives good results,” one shopper shared, and another said that they “will stay with this product, it is tried-and-true. You will see results for the better and I will buy again.” 

If you’re looking for an affordable cream for mature skin, you’ll want to get your hands on a container of Olay’s Regenerist Collagen Peptide 24 Face Moisturizer. Buy it for $29 on Amazon today.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
The 8 Best Collagen Creams for Plump, Dewy Skin
The 8 Best Collagen Creams for Plump, Dewy Skin
Every Question You Have About Collagen in Skincare, Answered
Every Question You Have About Collagen in Skincare, Answered
Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Face Moisturizer
Olay's Entire Site Is 25% Off Today — and if You Spend Enough, You Get a Juicy Tracksuit
16 Age Spot Removers for Brighter, More Youthful Skin
16 Best Age Spot Removers for Brighter, Clearer Skin
Best Eye Serums
The 13 Best Eye Serums for Dark Circles, Wrinkles, Puffiness, and More
The 15 Best Face Moisturizers of 2022
The 15 Best Face Moisturizers for Your Skin Type, According to Skin Experts
The Antioxidant Serum Shoppers Call a “Holy Grail” for “Reducing Fine Lines” is Discounted for Less than 72 Hours
The Anti-Aging Serum Users Call a "Holy Grail" for "Reducing Lines" Is on Sale for Less Than 72 Hours
Best Moisturizers for Oily Skin
The Best Moisturizers for Oily Skin That Won’t Leave a Greasy Film
Wrinkle Free Moisturizer
Shoppers in Their 80s "Get Compliments" on Their "Wrinkle-Free Skin" After Using This $22 Moisturizer
The 20 Best Dark Spot Correctors to Fade Hyperpigmentation
The 20 Best Dark Spot Correctors for a Brighter Complexion
Hunter McGrady Olay Mother's Day interview
Supermodel Hunter McGrady Says These 4 Products Replaced Her "Million-Step" Skincare Routine
Neck Skin Routine
Everything You Need to Know About How to Tighten Neck Skin
The 67% Discount on This Beloved Wrinkle-Softening Moisturizer Is Outrageous
The 67% Discount on This Wrinkle-Softening Moisturizer Beloved by 50-Year-Old Shoppers Is Outrageous
Prime Day Facial Moisturizer
Out of Thousands of Prime Day Beauty Deals, These Are the Anti-Aging Skincare Finds You Won't Want to Miss
According to Shoppers, This Wrinkle-Targeting Balm "Visibly Smoothes" Their Skin
According to Shoppers, This Wrinkle-Targeting Balm "Visibly Smoothes" Their Skin
APD: anti-aging prods under $25
These Under-$25 Prime Day Anti-Aging Deals "Work Miracles" for Lines and Leathery Skin, Per Fans