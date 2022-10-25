When it comes to dyeing your hair, it’s a little bit of a game of give and take. You get to play around with new looks, seeing how different colors suit your skin tone while finding a uniquely-you shade. But, typically, aside from the bill you’ll be hit with at the salon, you have to pay the price of damaged hair. As anyone who has ever taken bleach to their strands knows, it can wreak havoc — that is, until we were introduced to Olaplex.

The haircare line, which is loved by both customers and celebrities, including Kim Kardashian who uses it to treat her platinum-blonde hair, gets straight to the root of the damaged-hair problem with a formula designed to rebuild bonds broken by bleach, dye, and consistent use of heat. Given how effective the treatments are, it’s no wonder Olaplex’s Bond Maintenance line has quickly become a customer-favorite. And during Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul Sale, you can get five of the line’s best selling products for just $25.

The Olaplex Ultimate Essentials kit includes travel-size versions of the brand’s popular Bond Maintenance shampoo and conditioner, as well as its Intensive Bond Building Treatment, the No. 3 Hair Perfector, and the No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask. Together, the five-step system works to rebuild damaged hair, bringing back moisture and shine while improving the overall health and texture. While some might have a standout Olaplex product, the brand’s essentials kit has general customer approval, with the products in this kit collectively garnering over 92,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

Many customers noted that they used this travel-size kit as their first step into the world of Olaplex, with one writing that the Ultimate Essentials is a “great starter kit if you haven’t tried Olaplex before,” adding that it’s an excellent “way to [test] the basic system without spending a lot.”

Others were excited to share their results using the brand’s bond repair kit, with one customer writing that their hair is “soft, shiny, and frizz free” and that their “ends are restored,” adding that they plan to invest in more of the Bond Building line. Another wrote that the five-step system, “brought the thickness back to [their] hair.” And one even noted the speed of the results, writing, “I follow the directions [closely] and in a little over one month's time I've noticed significant improvements…My hair is significantly stronger and the loss is nearly non-existent.”

To test Olaplex’s popular Bond Building treatment system, grab the brand’s highly-rated Ultimate Essentials kit today on Amazon for $25 during the retailer’s Holiday Beauty Haul Sale.