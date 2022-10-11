Dry, Gray Hair Turns “Lustrous Overnight” Thanks to This Leave-In Treatment — and It’s on Rare Sale

The plethora of deals included in every major Amazon sale can be overwhelming. Personally, it feels to me like scuba diving over a shipwreck: There’s a lot of mystifying artifacts (and some junk), but the potential gleam of treasure is enthralling. So here’s to surfacing jewels like Olaplex’s No. 6 Bond Smoother, a leave-in treatment that turns dry, over-processed, and gray hair “lustrous overnight,” per fans.

Now on sale, the $24 treatment’s efficacy comes as no surprise, considering Olaplex is the hair world’s nectar of the gods. Celebrity hairstylist and Olaplex ambassador Justin Anderson, who works with Jennifer Aniston, Margot Robbie, and Gwyneth Paltrow, told Vogue UK earlier this year that the bond-building formula “literally saves” his clients’ hair from frequent coloring, and going by the leave-in’s 33,000+ five-star Amazon ratings, shoppers agree the product is phenomenal.

If you’re not familiar with Olaplex, the brand’s main event is its hair bond-repairing technology. A patented molecule, bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate, mends the disulfide bonds that make up your hair’s keratin fibers, which are often broken by hair dye. That’s why countless colorists recommend incorporating a bond-builder into your routine if you love to change shades, or feel like your locks are on the dry, brittle side.

Amazon

Shop now: $24 (Originally $30); amazon.com

As one reviewer with white hair said, the No. 6 Bond Smoother left their hair “soft and manageable;” another person said it kept their “wild, gray wisps” from sticking out, without taking their fine hair into greasy or flat territory. Less than a dime-sized drop transformed “feathery, dry hair” into a “shiny, smooth” state overnight, another user said, and even held up against high humidity.

In the grandest feat of all, though, a last customer testified that it walked their at-home bleach job back from the cusp of no return. They felt their hair almost straight-up breaking off, yet after using the entire Olaplex line, averted disaster with their end result being super-soft, frizz-free, healthy-feeling hair.

The biggest downside to Olaplex is always the price (and sales on it rarely come around), so if the No. 6 Bond Smoother sounds like something you need in your life, get it on sale for $24 during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.