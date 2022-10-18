The Olaplex Conditioner Shoppers Call a “Miracle” for Damaged Hair Is Topping Amazon’s Charts This Week

The bond-repairing formula is a best-seller with nearly 50,000 perfect ratings.

Published on October 18, 2022

Olaplex Bond Smoother
As a girl who spent her college years damaging her hair in every way imaginable, I had a lot to learn when I began writing extensively about strand-repairing treatments. With the help of experts, research, and endless reviews, I can proudly say that I’ve completely restored my mane to its original, breakage-free fullness. While I’m always down to test the latest products, like so many shoppers, I always find myself returning to Olaplex.

Consequently, I wasn’t at all surprised to see the Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner rise to the top of Amazon’s list of Movers and Shakers. IMO, the hype is entirely deserved. Like almost all Olaplex products, No. 5 includes the patented, bond-building technology, a single ingredient called Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate that, according to the brand, mends microscopic bonds that break under the stress of heated tools and color-altering agents like bleach. Like any good conditioner, it also leaves hair feeling soft and hydrated. 

Right now, the conditioner has nearly 50,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, and shoppers are more than happy to give their take. “I used this conditioner one time and my hair feels soft and fresh, like right after a salon visit,” wrote one user with “very bleached hair.” Another fan called it a “miracle” after it transformed the texture of their strands from “rough, dry, and brittle” to soft, strong, and silk-like. “I love how this product instantly softens my hair as soon as it touches it,” noted a third reviewer. “Since I started using it, my hair has become noticeably more healthy,” they concluded. 

The No. 5 conditioner isn’t Olaplex’s only revered product, either. If you’re constantly styling your hair with heat but have yet to try the viral Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother, I highly recommend it, especially in tandem with the strengthening conditioner. Like the No. 6 formula, this protective styler restores broken strands with the patented technology. Simultaneously, it prevents further damage, allowing your curls to heal without completely forgoing your straightening routine. Reviewers agree that it’s a “game changer” for maintaining hair health, making it easy to see why so many InStyle readers added it to their cart during Amazon’s October sale. 

You can shop No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner and No. 6 Bond Smoother on Amazon for $30 each to experience the magic for yourself. 

