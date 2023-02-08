Olaplex Just Launched an Ultra-Lightweight Dry Shampoo — and it Helped Me Go Five Days Without a Wash

Up until a few years ago, I washed my hair daily. Then my roommate, whose mother was a hairdresser, found out, and I got an ear full about the health of my hair and how I was “stripping” it of the natural oils. Sometimes, a little bullying works (proven when Austin Butler announced he’d be dropping the Elvis voice), because I decided, “fine, I’ll wash my hair every other day.” Fast forward to 2022 when I decided to color my naturally dark brown hair red and found myself at the salon just a month after the initial dye with faded, barely-there copper locks. My stylist then made it abundantly clear: If I didn’t want to spend a fortune keeping my hair red, I’d have to wash my hair a lot less.

So for the past six months, I’ve been on a journey to find the perfect hair washing (or lack thereof) routine, which has involved a lot of dry shampoo trial and error. Recalls limited my options, and low price points seemed to be reflected in the feel of my hair. So I finally decided to spend a little more money than I might like and (perhaps unsurprisingly) I found one I really liked. But, when Olaplex — the shopper-loved brand used by celebrities including Kim Kardashian — reached out announcing its just-launched dry shampoo, I decided to give one more a try, and I’m not sure I’ll ever use another again.

Olaplex

Shop now: $30; olaplex.com and sephora.com



Olaplex has quickly become the go-to brand for bleached and damaged hair, with Kim Kardashian even crediting it with saving her locks when she went platinum. The newest release is the latest addition to the brand’s bond-building family, designed to strengthen strands while giving day-two (plus) hair new life. Like all of its products, the No. 4 Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo is completely vegan, formulated with rambutan seed extract — which, per the brand, neutralized odors and soothes — and ultra-fine micro starch, which absorbs oil and adds lift to hair.

Something to know about me and dry shampoo: I hate heavy hair and I think most stink. Being able to feel dry shampoo on my hair and scalp sends me into a spiral — truly, I’d rather have regular dirty hair than dry shampoo grit. Luckily, Olaplex’s formula is incredibly lightweight, so much so that I wasn’t sure if any came out the first time I used it. But the invisible, barely-there formula immediately got to work, absorbing oil and giving me just a touch more volume at my roots. And the smell pleasantly surprised me: It’s fresh, floral, and, after just a few minutes, wasn’t really there. After four consecutive days of using this product on unwashed hair (don’t judge, I was putting it to a test), which included workout classes and fragrant cooking, my hair still looked and smelled fresh.

And over at Sephora, the just-launched dry shampoo has already racked up nearly 200 five-star ratings, where one shopper described it as “lightweight” and “airy”, writing, “it feels like I just cleaned my hair.” Another called both the feel and smell “gentle,” while one customer wrote, “this dry shampoo works like a charm. It can take [on] third-day hair, completely removes all the grease, and gives me a little bit of volume and texture,” calling the No. 4 Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo their, “new go-to dry shampoo.”

Give hair new life while saying goodbye to dry shampoo build-up with Olaplex’s newest launch. Grab the brand’s No. 4 Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo today for $30.