Act Fast! Olaplex's TikTok-Famous Hair Repair Treatment Is Majorly on Sale at Amazon

Kaelin Dodge
Published on November 25, 2022 @ 06:00AM

Just like our skin, our hair could use a bit of extra care during the winter. Colder temperatures take a toll on what moisture our strands have left, leaving our hair dry, brittle, and susceptible to damage. But rather than waiting until a week before your holiday party to revive your locks, you can get them as shiny and soft as the velvet dress you’ll be wearing during Amazon’s Black Friday sale, when Olaplex’s best-selling bond repair products are 25 percent off.

The brand has become a favorite amongst shoppers – going viral on TikTok thanks to a lineup of high-quality ingredients – as well as celebrities like Kim Kardashian who have used it to save their newly platinum strands. The treatments are designed to rebuild bonds (which determine your hair’s texture and shape) broken down by harsh chemicals and heat, adding strength to previously damaged hair. During Amazon’s sale, you can get everything from the brand’s highly-rated repairing treatment to its shampoo and conditioner for some of the lowest prices of the year.

Olaplex Black Friday Deals

The popular Hair Perfector No. 3 Repairing Treatment, which is loved by The Kardashians star, Rita Ora, and over 87,000 Amazon shoppers, is a once-weekly treatment that uses a single molecule to improve the strength of hair from within. Customers remain consistently impressed by the product’s ability to give new life to severely damaged hair. One customer, who underwent hours of bleaching that resulted in chemical damage and breakage, wrote, “My hair was destroyed [with] broken pieces all over the top and mid section and all around my hairline. I texted [my previous stylist] and she told me right away to order this product… after the first time I noticed a difference!” They added that “this product will be what saves my hair.” Another customer who described their damaged hair as feeling “gummy” said that after three applications, “the areas that felt gummy now either do not at all, or are about 75 [percent] improved.”

Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment

Amazon

Shop now: $23 (Originally $30); amazon.com

In addition to the popular treatment, you can get the accompanying Bond Maintenance Shampoo and Conditioner for ultra-soft and healthy hair. Using a sulfate and phosphate-free formula made of entirely vegan ingredients, the shampoo and conditioner are designed to work for any hair type, relinking broken bonds and bringing back strength and shine. One customer called the shampoo a “miracle” and another shopper in their 60s said the conditioner is, “by far the best conditioner [they] have used,” noting that their hair doesn’t just look fantastic, but is starting to grow again.

Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner

Shop now: $23 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

Shop now: $23 (Originally $30); amazon.com

If the only thing that can save your hair is a miracle, we’ve found the right brand for you. Snag Olaplex's popular bond repair and maintenance products for 25 percent off during Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

