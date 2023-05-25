The New 'Barbie' Trailer Explains That Viral Foot Moment in the Best Way

After months of anticipation, the full Barbie trailer is finally here and giving us tons of hilarious moments, incredible costumes, and great music (including a new song from Dua Lipa). Plus, the internet now has an explanation for that already-iconic foot moment when Margot Robbie (who is portraying the famous and beloved doll) steps out of her slippers and stays on her tiptoes.

At the beginning of the preview, all is right in Barbieland. Barbie has her group of friends, her perfect outfits, and a life filled with the "best days ever." That is, until she notices things starting to go awry (think cold showers and flat feet). At one point during a party, she even asks her pals if they ever "think about dying," much to their chagrin.

She seeks the help of Kate McKinnon's Barbie (who resembles that one doll we all had who was doodled on and given a bad haircut), and must make the decision to stay in her perfect little universe or venture out into the "real world" (with the help of Birkenstock shoes, naturally).

Warner Bros./Youtube

Barbie decides to head out into the human world, with her boyfriend Ken (Ryan Gosling) by her side. Mayhem ensues as the two dolls try to find their way in modern day society. They face multiple run-ins with the law, curious humans, and an angry Will Ferrell, who plays the CEO of a toy company, presumably Mattel.

Warner Bros./Youtube

"No one rests until this doll is back in a box," Ferrell's character exclaims to a room of executives.

At the end of the clip, Barbie encounters a sweet and wise human named Ruth, who offers up some sage advice on what looks to be a park bench. "Humans only have one ending," Ruth tells Barbie. "Ideas live forever."

The film hits theaters on July 21, 2023.