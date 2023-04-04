Fashion Clothing Shirts and Tops Shoppers Are Going Braless Thanks to Amazon's Best-Selling Camisole That Provides "Just Enough Support" A three-pack is now 50 percent off. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on April 4, 2023 @ 02:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images I’ll take any excuse to go braless. A frilly sundress? Absolutely. A day in? That, too. But when it comes to form-fitting tops, forgoing a bra gets a bit more difficult, because they can often be see-through and not all that flattering. Though, a quick scroll through Amazon had me thinking again. An Amazon best-seller in the women’s lingerie camisoles and tanks category, the Ododos Seamless Ribbed Camisole is everything you want in a top; it has four-way stretch, a lightweight material, cute, cropped length, and a flattering silhouette. Better yet, the camisole comes in a three-pack, meaning you can have it on constant rotation and still never go a day without your new favorite top. The color offerings range from classic neutrals to bright, neon hues that are perfect for spring. But what really sold me (and I’m sure other shoppers, too), is the current 50 percent-off discount — the typical $58 pack of shirts is now available for $29, making this a total steal. Amazon Shop now: $29 (Originally $58); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $29 (Originally $58); amazon.com Best of all, shoppers are ditching their bras for this comfortable shirt. “I absolutely hate to wear bras,” said a reviewer. “[The camisoles] give me just enough support that I am able to wear these in place of a bra.” The shopper went on to say that even though “there is no padding,” the shirts’ fabric doesn’t “show anything.” Another reviewer said they “hate wearing traditional bras because they hurt,” though, they “love” Ododos’ camisoles and wear them “pretty much every day.” A final shopper confirmed, claiming they wear the shirt “almost daily.” The camisole’s versatile styling ability surely makes it a piece you’ll want to consistently wear. It can be paired with cargo pants and sneakers for a trendy athleisure ‘fit or dressed up with a pair of high-waisted jeans and heels. You could also use the Ododos’ shirt as a base layer under button-ups and cardigans, while a pair of loose-fitting sweats can make this the perfect at-home lounge top. With such good savings, I’m tempted to add two sets of Ododos’ Seamless Ribbed Camisoles to my cart, and you probably are, too. And with the spring weather heating up, there’s never been a better time to lock in these shirts. Amazon Shop now: $29 (Originally $58); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $29 (Originally $58); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $29 (Originally $60); amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Shoppers With Eczema and Dry Patches Say This Soothing $10 Body Wash Takes Their Skin From “Scaly to Smooth” 50-Year-Old Fans of This Wrinkle-Blurring Primer Call It a “Secret Weapon” Against Aging Skin The Polarizing Sneaker I Owned as a Kid Is Cool Again — and Martha Stewart Is the Latest Celebrity to Wear It