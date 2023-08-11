Amazon Just Announced Its Fall Prime Day, and These Are the Best Early Deals You Can Snag Right Now

Including Oprah- and Martha Stewart-used picks.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
Published on August 11, 2023 @ 04:00AM

Amazon Prime Big Deals Day Announcement
Stop what you’re doing — Amazon just announced another epic savings event. The fall Prime Day, aka Prime Big Deal Days, is taking place this October, and you won’t want to miss it. 

The retailer has yet to spill official dates, but here’s something we do know: Prime members (and those signed up for a free 30-day trial) will gain exclusive access to major sales from shopper-loved brands. While you should keep an eye out for additional details, you don’t have to wait until October to score savings on your wishlist items; Amazon already released thousands of early deals from brands including Apple, Sunday Riley, Levi’s, Dyson, and more. 

Best Amazon Deals Right Now:

Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Organizer

Amazon Prime Day Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer | Travel Jewelry Case Small

Amazon

If Oprah loves it, you know it’s good — and this Benevolence LA travel jewelry organizer is among the multihyphenate's favorite things. She’s not the only fan of the handy case, it currently has more than 8,500 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. One called it the “perfect size,” adding that its “quality exceeds expectations” and it feels “super luxe.” The organizer is made with two compartments and removable dividers to safely store your accessories, plus it has a convenient mirror for glam on-the-go. Available in eight colorways, the plush, velvet jewelry box is currently on sale for less than $20.  

Levi's 725 High-Rise Bootcut Jeans

Amazon Levi's Women's 725 High Rise Bootcut Jeans

Amazon

Everyone needs a great pair of jeans on hand, and this Levi’s 725 style is bound to become a mainstay in your year-round outfit rotation. The pair has a classic silhouette with fitted legs and a slight bootcut hem. Thanks to a timeless design, the jeans can easily be elevated with a blouse and dressy accessories or made casual with your favorite T-shirt. And when it comes to their feel, take it from one reviewer who called them the “most comfortable jeans [they’ve] worn.” Snag the Levi’s pants in a range of colorways, including both light and dark washes for as low as just $21 — an entire 70 percent off their original $70 price tag. 

L'Oréal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion

Amazon L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion

Amazon

For another celebrity-used pick, grab the secret behind Martha Stewart’s Sports Illustrated cover shoot glow: the L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion. At just $13, the number one best-selling luminizer enhances your natural glow while deeply hydrating your complexion. Its lightweight formula makes for the perfect liquid highlighter, base under foundation, or sheer skin tint on a bare face. One 65-year-old customer called it the “beauty miracle” a “fountain of youth” since it “lights up” their mature complexion, delivering a “very youthful lit-from-within look.” Plus, it’s sold in four shades, so you can find your perfect match.   

Head to Amazon to score early savings ahead of Prime Big Deal Days coming soon this October. 

Shark HyperAir Hair Dryer

Amazon Shark HD120BRN Blow Dryer HyperAIR Fast-Drying with IQ 2-in-1

Amazon

Apple AirTag Four-Pack

Amazon Apple AirTag 4 Pack

Amazon

Adidas Originals NMD_R1 Sneakers

Amazon adidas Originals Women's NMD_R1 Sneaker

Amazon

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil

Amazon Prime Day Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil

Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro Second Generation

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Amazon

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Replaced My Makeup With This Tinted Primer That Makes My Skin Look Flawless
I Replaced My Makeup With This Tinted Primer That Makes My Skin Look Flawless, Even During a Downpour
I'm A Shopping Editor and I'm Adding These Transitional Pieces From Nordstrom's New Arrivals To My Cart
I’m a Shopping Editor, and I’m Adding These 8 Nordstrom New Arrivals to My Summer-to-Fall Wardrobe
My Secret to Easy At-Home Manicures Is Amazon’s Best-Selling Gel Nail Kit — and It’s 64% Off
