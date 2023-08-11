Shopping Amazon Just Announced Its Fall Prime Day, and These Are the Best Early Deals You Can Snag Right Now Including Oprah- and Martha Stewart-used picks. By Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 11, 2023 @ 04:00AM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon / InStyle Stop what you’re doing — Amazon just announced another epic savings event. The fall Prime Day, aka Prime Big Deal Days, is taking place this October, and you won’t want to miss it. The retailer has yet to spill official dates, but here’s something we do know: Prime members (and those signed up for a free 30-day trial) will gain exclusive access to major sales from shopper-loved brands. While you should keep an eye out for additional details, you don’t have to wait until October to score savings on your wishlist items; Amazon already released thousands of early deals from brands including Apple, Sunday Riley, Levi’s, Dyson, and more. Best Amazon Deals Right Now: Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil, $30 (Originally $40) Apple AirPods Pro Second Generation, $199 (Originally $249) Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Organizer, $17 with coupon (Originally $25) Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara, $10 (Originally $13) Levi's 725 High-Rise Bootcut Jeans, $21 (Originally $70) Adidas Originals NMD_R1 Sneakers, $90 (Originally $160) Shark HyperAir Hair Dryer, $170 (Originally $260) Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones, $279 (Originally $329) Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $369 (Originally $470) Apple AirTag Four-Pack, $89 (Originally $99) Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette, $21 (Originally $30) L'Oréal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion, $13 (Originally $17) Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Organizer Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $17 If Oprah loves it, you know it’s good — and this Benevolence LA travel jewelry organizer is among the multihyphenate's favorite things. She’s not the only fan of the handy case, it currently has more than 8,500 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. One called it the “perfect size,” adding that its “quality exceeds expectations” and it feels “super luxe.” The organizer is made with two compartments and removable dividers to safely store your accessories, plus it has a convenient mirror for glam on-the-go. Available in eight colorways, the plush, velvet jewelry box is currently on sale for less than $20. Levi's 725 High-Rise Bootcut Jeans Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 $21 Everyone needs a great pair of jeans on hand, and this Levi’s 725 style is bound to become a mainstay in your year-round outfit rotation. The pair has a classic silhouette with fitted legs and a slight bootcut hem. Thanks to a timeless design, the jeans can easily be elevated with a blouse and dressy accessories or made casual with your favorite T-shirt. And when it comes to their feel, take it from one reviewer who called them the “most comfortable jeans [they’ve] worn.” Snag the Levi’s pants in a range of colorways, including both light and dark washes for as low as just $21 — an entire 70 percent off their original $70 price tag. L'Oréal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion Amazon Buy on Amazon $17 $13 For another celebrity-used pick, grab the secret behind Martha Stewart’s Sports Illustrated cover shoot glow: the L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion. At just $13, the number one best-selling luminizer enhances your natural glow while deeply hydrating your complexion. Its lightweight formula makes for the perfect liquid highlighter, base under foundation, or sheer skin tint on a bare face. One 65-year-old customer called it the “beauty miracle” a “fountain of youth” since it “lights up” their mature complexion, delivering a “very youthful lit-from-within look.” Plus, it’s sold in four shades, so you can find your perfect match. Head to Amazon to score early savings ahead of Prime Big Deal Days coming soon this October. Shark HyperAir Hair Dryer Amazon Buy on Amazon $260 $170 Apple AirTag Four-Pack Amazon Buy on Amazon $99 $89 Adidas Originals NMD_R1 Sneakers Amazon Buy on Amazon $160 $90 Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $30 Apple AirPods Pro Second Generation Amazon Buy on Amazon $249 $199 Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks I Replaced My Makeup With This Tinted Primer That Makes My Skin Look Flawless, Even During a Downpour I’m a Shopping Editor, and I’m Adding These 8 Nordstrom New Arrivals to My Summer-to-Fall Wardrobe My Secret to Easy At-Home Manicures Is Amazon’s Best-Selling Gel Nail Kit — and It’s 64% Off