I Test New Products Weekly, and I’ve Never Been So Impressed by a Body Oil

Having dry skin in the winter isn’t exactly a rare issue to deal with, but the scaly legs I’ve been living with have been a constant in my life for as long as I can remember. It always seemed like no matter how often I moisturized — or how much money I spent on products that promised silky smooth results — my skin never quite made it past the red and bumpy phase. That all changed once I got my hands on the Oak Essentials Dew Body Oil.

To be honest, I was initially a little put off by the idea of rubbing slick, greasy oil all over myself, as if it would reverse the cleaning that just went down inside my shower, but I couldn’t have been more wrong. This particular product, the body oil, sinks into my skin quickly, never leaves a film, and after just three weeks of admittedly haphazard applications (consistency with skincare has never been my strength) I’m counting down the days until it’s warm enough to show off the skin on my legs. In fact, I’ve considered wearing shorts in a New York City January to avoid the wait.

Typically, a large, 3.4 ounce bottle of the body oil goes for $58, but if you enter the code ESSENTIAL15 at checkout, you can save 15 percent across the site. I quickly learned that just a little bit of the oil goes a really long way when mixed with the water leftover on my skin after a shower; I’m confident I’ll have this bottle for months to come.

Oak Essentials

Shop now: $49 with code ESSENTIAL15 (Originally $58); oakessentials.com



The body oil is loaded with organic botanicals like ultra-moisturizing linoleic acid, which combats aging from UV radiation, borage seed oil to reduce the appearance of fine lines while serving as an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant, and the key moisturizer: organic sesame seed oil. All of these ingredients combine to transform my scales into actual human skin — a feat I believed to be beyond my wildest dreams.

The Dew oil has nearly 200 total ratings with an average 4.6 stars, making it one of the brand’s most popular products. Shoppers call it “soothing” and say it leaves their skin with a “soft glow.” One person said it “does everything as promised” and that their skin feels “soft and hydrated all day,” and a third reviewer shared that no matter how often they use this oil, it still feels “so luxurious.” They added that it dries quickly enough for them to get dressed right after applying and that they’re “so thankful for this lovely product.”

Do your skin a favor this winter by adding the luxe Oak Essentials Dew Body Oil to your cart today — and don’t forget to apply ESSENTIAL15 at checkout for a discount on this and all other products in the collection.

