Shoppers Say This Toning Mist Is Like a “Burst of Moisture,” and We Have a Sitewide Discount Code

From a brisk walk to a protein-packed lunch, there are lots of ways to get an instant pick-me-up during the day, but did you ever consider that your skin could use a midday boost, too? As someone with recurring dry and sensitive skin, I’m always on the hunt for products that soothe and heal any time of day. One hydrating solution was born from an unexpected source: a fashion brand worn by celebrities including Jennifer Garner, Jessica Alba, and Emma Roberts that’s also making its mark in the beauty space.

The Oak Essentials Balancing Mist, a brand from designer Jenni Kayne, offers skin a spritz of revitalizing moisture from morning to night. The toner contains antioxidant-rich ingredients like aloe leaf juice to smooth the skin, rose water to calm irritation and reduce redness, and glycerin to lock in your skin’s natural moisture and prevent further dryness. And now, you can get it for 15 percent off with the code ESSENTIAL15.

Using the balancing mist is as simple as its ingredient list: Shake it before using to properly distribute the ingredients, and spray four to five times on your fresh, clean face. Once the balancing mist dries and is fully absorbed by the skin, follow up with your regular moisturizer and other skincare steps. In addition to providing a refreshing dose of hydration in the morning, the balancing mist can also be sprayed as-needed throughout the day for added moisture and a rejuvenating pick-me-up. The convenient 3.4-ounce bottle is an ideal size to throw in your bag, so you can get that hydrating feel any time, anywhere.

Shoppers are incorporating the balancing mist into their on-the-go skincare stash, too. One shopper shared that it “adds a burst of moisture” not only to their skincare routine, but also when they “need a quick boost.” They also added that “the smell is just delightful.” A second shopper found similar benefits, saying that they keep the mini size in their car and “use it throughout the day” to “keep [their] skin moist and fresh.”

Shoppers also say the balancing mist is a treat for the face, with one person sharing that “it’s like a spa moment in a bottle,” and that they’d never incorporated toner into their skincare routine before trying this. A separate shopper shared that sentiment, saying it’s like a “vacation for [their] face.” They spray it before applying the body oil and the balm from Oak Essentials, and said they use it whenever they “want to feel a cool mist of essential care.”

