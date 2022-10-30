I’ve Been Using This Dreamy Neutral Eyeshadow Palette Nonstop This Fall — and It’s on Sale Starting at $12

It’s perfect for beginners.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
Published on October 30, 2022 @ 06:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

NYX Eyeshadow Palette Review
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

Over the years, I’ve learned to accept that doing my own eyeshadow is not my strong suit. I have a hard time figuring out which shades to pair together, and once I decide on the colors, getting them to stay where I want them is a whole other story. But this fall, I was determined to level up my eyeshadow game, and the NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Shadow Palette arrived at just the right time. 

Amazon kindly sent me the Warm Neutrals version of the palette, which includes both matte and shimmery shades, and it felt like a sign to start experimenting with eyeshadow. The nice thing about a themed, 16-pan palette like this one is that you already know that all of the colors will go together. Plus, the brand’s website explains how to create a look with the palette: use a darker color in your crease, a lighter color across your lid, and a highlighting color for your inner corners and brow bones. 

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Ultimate Shadow Palette

Amazon

Shop now: $13 (Originally $18); amazon.com

The only way to get better at doing eyeshadow is to practice, so I convinced myself to start testing out the palette. I picked out my three shades and got to work sculpting my lids. Not only were the formulas extremely pigmented, but they glided on so easily that I felt like a professional. For now, I’m sticking to the simple, three-part look, but it’s getting easier and easier to create dimensional looks that make my eyes pop. Who knows, maybe I’ll get into the brighter palettes next.

In the reviews section, other amatuer makeup artists shared their experiences using the eyeshadow palette. One shopper, who considers themself a “beginner when it comes to makeup,” said they “feel more like a pro when [they’re] able to use eye shadows that are this pigmented and beautiful.” A second reviewer confirmed the formula is “very blendable and holds up well throughout the day.” 

Whether you’re an eyeshadow newbie like me or a seasoned pro, you can’t go wrong with the NYX Ultimate Shadow Palette. Plus, as part of Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul Sale, the palette is currently on sale, starting at $12. Grab a version (or two) of the eyeshadow palette on sale at Amazon, below. 

Amazon beauty items
Amazon

Shop now: $14 (Originally $18); amazon.com

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Ultimate Shadow Palette

Shop now: $12 (Originally $18); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Beauty Picks:

