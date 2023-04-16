4,000+ Amazon Shoppers Bought This Creamy Eyeliner Pencil in the Last Week, and It's Just $5

As a beauty writer and chronic over-sleeper, I’ve pretty much mastered the art of the quick-and-easy, running-out-the-door makeup routine. While I love experimenting with looks in my free time, I turn to reliable formulas with simple application processes when it comes to getting ready in the morning. So I’m a big fan of multi-use products I can easily throw in my bag for touch-ups on the go — though, extra points if the wear is long-lasting and doesn’t even require a midday refresh. With these factors in mind, the most recent addition to my shopping cart is the customer-favorite NYX Jumbo Eye Pencil which you can find for just $5 at Amazon.

The versatile crayon can be used as an eyeliner, eyeshadow, or primer for the lids and its bright white pigment has the power to instantly transform any makeup look. Personally, I’ll be applying the product to my lower lash line and inner corner for a major brightening effect. Its blendable formula makes application to the eyelids seamless, and a thin layer works perfectly as a base for bright powder shadows. You can even sharpen the pencil’s tip for a defined graphic liner moment.

Amazon

Shop now: $5 (Originally $6); amazon.com

Not only is the convenient eye product a top makeup pick in Amazon's main beauty deals section, but it’s also part of the retailer’s Customer-Loved curation — a storefront chock-full of wildly popular products with over four-star ratings. And, since over 4,000 shoppers purchased the pencil in the past week alone, it’s pretty clear why. With over 26,000 perfect ratings, the NYX pick is certainly worth adding to your cosmetics bag. One 44-year-old reviewer called the “creamy” product “magic” saying the “gleam” it adds to their brow bone, cupid’s bow, and inner-corner makes them look like “a supermodel.”

Another customer referred to the jumbo crayon as their “secret weapon” saying they layer vibrant powder eye shadows over it, and it makes them “brighter” and sets them in place all day. They even went on to say they can “dip [their] head underwater at the pool” and the product stays in place. A different reviewer said the “well pigmented” pencil makes them “look more awake” when applied to their waterline. Take it from one shopper who said every person who loves makeup “needs this in their toolbox.”

Be sure to check out the customer-favorite NYX Jumbo Eye Pencil while it’s on sale for just $5 at Amazon.