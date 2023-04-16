Beauty Makeup Eyes 4,000+ Amazon Shoppers Bought This Creamy Eyeliner Pencil in the Last Week, and It's Just $5 The multi-use product works as an eyeshadow and primer, too. By Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent Instagram Twitter Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on April 16, 2023 @ 08:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon / InStyle As a beauty writer and chronic over-sleeper, I’ve pretty much mastered the art of the quick-and-easy, running-out-the-door makeup routine. While I love experimenting with looks in my free time, I turn to reliable formulas with simple application processes when it comes to getting ready in the morning. So I’m a big fan of multi-use products I can easily throw in my bag for touch-ups on the go — though, extra points if the wear is long-lasting and doesn’t even require a midday refresh. With these factors in mind, the most recent addition to my shopping cart is the customer-favorite NYX Jumbo Eye Pencil which you can find for just $5 at Amazon. The versatile crayon can be used as an eyeliner, eyeshadow, or primer for the lids and its bright white pigment has the power to instantly transform any makeup look. Personally, I’ll be applying the product to my lower lash line and inner corner for a major brightening effect. Its blendable formula makes application to the eyelids seamless, and a thin layer works perfectly as a base for bright powder shadows. You can even sharpen the pencil’s tip for a defined graphic liner moment. Amazon Shop now: $5 (Originally $6); amazon.com Not only is the convenient eye product a top makeup pick in Amazon's main beauty deals section, but it’s also part of the retailer’s Customer-Loved curation — a storefront chock-full of wildly popular products with over four-star ratings. And, since over 4,000 shoppers purchased the pencil in the past week alone, it’s pretty clear why. With over 26,000 perfect ratings, the NYX pick is certainly worth adding to your cosmetics bag. One 44-year-old reviewer called the “creamy” product “magic” saying the “gleam” it adds to their brow bone, cupid’s bow, and inner-corner makes them look like “a supermodel.” Shoppers Say Amazon’s Best-Selling Eyeshadow Stick Lasts Up to 24 Hours Without a Touch-Up Another customer referred to the jumbo crayon as their “secret weapon” saying they layer vibrant powder eye shadows over it, and it makes them “brighter” and sets them in place all day. They even went on to say they can “dip [their] head underwater at the pool” and the product stays in place. A different reviewer said the “well pigmented” pencil makes them “look more awake” when applied to their waterline. Take it from one shopper who said every person who loves makeup “needs this in their toolbox.” Be sure to check out the customer-favorite NYX Jumbo Eye Pencil while it’s on sale for just $5 at Amazon. Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Dua Lipa Wore the Most Practical (but Sexy) Version of This Controversial, Hollywood-Loved Trend Platform Sandals Are Trending This Spring, and Amazon Has the Cutest Styles Under $50 I Tried the Comfy Pajama Brand Jennifer Garner Wears, and It Keeps Me Shockingly Cool While I Sleep