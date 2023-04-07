Amazon's #1 New Beauty Release Is a $9 Lip Oil Shoppers Say Is "Better" Than Pricier Options

It's climbing up the retailer's charts.

Published on April 7, 2023

Amazon's #1 New Beauty Release Is a $9 Lip Oil Shoppers Say Is "Better" Than Pricier Options
When it came to beauty, much of last year’s trends followed the mantra “less is more.” Celebrities couldn’t stop raving about skin tints, lightweight concealers dominated TikTok, and lipsticks were replaced with hydrating and shiny oils. The clean girl-aesthetic, with its slicked back ponies and no-makeup-makeup was the look, and according to Amazon’s new releases chart, the beauty trend isn’t going anywhere quite yet.

For weeks, Nyx’s recently-launched Fat Oil Lip Drip — a lip treatment that’s as hydrating as it is glossy — has held its position as the retailer’s number one new beauty release. Given both the popularity of lip oils and Nyx, a shopper- and Scarlet Johansson-used drugstore brand, it’s not shocking the moisturizing gloss has dominated the charts. You can grab it on Amazon for just $9.

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Fat Oil Lip Drip

Amazon

Shop now: $9; amazon.com

The Fat Oil Lip Drip provides moisture, a hint of color, and a whole lot of shine. The pigmented lip oil is available in eight shades, including soft pinks and a sheer chocolate, and formulated with seriously hydrating ingredients, including squalane. And the extra-large doe-foot applicator, which shoppers say feels “like a cloud” makes for easy, one-and-done application.

Nyx’s Fat Oil Lip Drip might be the latest take on the popular beauty product, but shoppers say they’re ditching popular, pricier alternatives for it. “I've purchased other more expensive lip oils and actually like this one better,” wrote a shopper who described the oil as “super moisturizing” and the color as “perfect.” “[I] wouldn’t consider buying an expensive brand [again] after using these,” wrote another customer, who noted they’ve tried both Dior’s and Rare Beauty’s lip oils. They added that the formula is “so creamy.”

And while some loved that they found an alternative to their more expensive favorites, others were impressed with Nyx’s ability to find a perfect balance between lip treatment and gloss. “This doesn't dry out my lips or make them feel sticky,” wrote one customer who loved how the Fat Oil Lip Drip kept their lips hydrated and “glossy for a long period of time.” Another called the consistency “incredible,” and added that despite having a super glossy finish, it wasn’t “sticky at all.”

Given this lip oil’s status as the top new release paired with its under-$10 price tag, we think there’s a good chance Nyx’s Fat Oil Lip Drip sells out. Grab the hydrating, glossy lip treatment at Amazon for $9 before it’s gone.

