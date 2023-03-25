I Tried the $9 Eyebrow Glue 10,000 People Are Obsessed With, and It Makes My Sparse Brows Look Much Fuller

I have a confession to make: I’m one of the few people who didn’t believe I needed an eyebrow product. (If you have a look of concern on your face, I understand.) The truth is they intimidated me regardless of how affordable they might be, but everything changed when I was introduced to the wonders of Nyx Cosmetics’ eyebrow glue while scrolling on TikTok.

While I usually try to steer clear of buying trending products because I’ve had bad experiences (including, but not limited to, breaking out in itchy hives), it seemed like everyone from makeup artists to content creators were raving about this $9 product that enhances their brows. So, I took a chance and added it to my routine. Aside from the price, I was also intrigued by its claim to be “long-lasting” — up to 16 hours! — and “flake-resistant,” not to mention cruelty-free.

Amazon

Shop now: $9; amazon.com

The brow glue comes in 5 shades from light brown to black, as well as a clear option. To keep things simple, I opted for the clear shade first. I was a little disappointed that the tube is on the smaller side, but quickly found out the brush picks up just enough product to create the appearance of fuller brows. After a mishap where I shaved my eyebrows when I was younger, they’re now on the thinner side, and although I don’t mind going into public without any product on them, sometimes I want to achieve the appearance of fuller brows. That’s what I love about this eyebrow glue; not only does it lift my brows, but it also seems to fill in the sparse gaps, giving me the effortless, full look I desire.

Amazon

Shop now: $9; amazon.com

What’s even better is that it doesn’t add a lot of time to my makeup routine; after putting on a medium-wear foundation, a touch of concealer and a pore-blurring setting powder, I quickly swipe the gel on my eyebrows to help frame my face. Unsurprisingly, I’m not the only one who feels this way — Nyx’s Brow Glue has 10,500 five-star ratings on Amazon. One 56-year-old shopper raved that their brows “now have better appearance and a natural design” thanks to the product, something they “have not been able to achieve in many years.” Others love that it keeps their brows in place “all day” and even gives “brow lamination dupe” results.

For just $9, you need Nyx Cosmetics’ eyebrow gel if you’re looking for an easy, fool-proof way to style your brows — trust me.

