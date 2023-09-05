These Flattering Straight-Leg Jeans From an Oprah-Loved Brand Are Nearly 60% Off at Amazon

Shoppers say they “fit perfectly."

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Associate Commerce Editor and Strategist for InStyle.
Published on September 5, 2023 @ 09:00PM

Oprah NYDJ jeans on sale
Now that Labor Day weekend is in the rearview mirror, sweater weather will be here before we know it. And if you ask me, finding a great pair of jeans to wear with your favorite knit top is just as important — if not more — as the sweater itself. But given that denim shopping is easier said than done, we turned to one of our favorite celebs for the inside scoop; Oprah Winfrey has long raved about NYDJ jeans that fit “perfectly,” and this straight-leg style is on sale for up to 59 percent off at Amazon. 

Available in 44 washes and sizes 00 through 26, the mid-rise jeans have a classic five-pocket design with a zipper fly and a button closure. They’re made with the NYDJ’s signature Lift Tuck interior panel to smooth out your front section and support the curves of your body. Plus, they’re completely machine-washable in cold water, per the brand, so long as you lay them flat to dry.

Amazon NYDJ Women's Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans

Amazon

These timeless jeans are the perfect staple piece for your fall wardrobe, since you can wear them with tees, blouses, and, of course, chunky sweaters. And thanks to the wide selection of colors, the pants will work for a range of occasions. Grab a light-wash pair for casual daytime looks, a darker style for evenings out, and a colorful pick for office days — the list goes on. 

Of course, Oprah’s not the only fan of NYDJ denim; nearly 4,000 Amazon shoppers have given these jeans a five-star rating, and more than 1,300 of those people left glowing reviews. “These jeans fit perfectly and are so flattering,” one shopper raved, adding that they’re made from “actual thick denim” with “just the right amount of compression.” Another reviewer agreed the jeans “look great” and confirmed they fit with “no gap in the waistband.” 

Amazon NYDJ Women's Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans

Amazon

Dozens of mature shoppers are fans of the jeans, too. A shopper who was 61 at the time of their review said the jeans are “long enough, don't gap, are comfortable, and look good.” Plus, another shopper who has worn NYDJ jeans “exclusively for the last 20 years” said this pair is the “most flattering cut for a senior lady to wear.” 

Regardless of your age, it’s worth giving these Oprah-approved jeans a try while they’re on sale for up to 59 percent off at Amazon. Check out another version of the Marilyn straight-leg jeans, below, and keep scrolling to browse through more pairs of discounted NYDJ jeans for fall. 

Amazon NYDJ Women's Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans

Amazon

NYDJ Pull-On Marilyn Straight Jeans

Amazon NYDJ Women's Pull-On Marilyn Straight Jeans | Slimming & Flattering Fit

Amazon

NYDJ Teresa Trouser Jeans

Amazon NYDJ Women's Teresa Trouser Jeans-Premium Denim

Amazon

NYDJ Ami Skinny Legging Jeans

Amazon NYDJ Women's Ami Skinny Legging Denim Jeans

Amazon

