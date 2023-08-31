Unsurprisingly, one of fall’s biggest trends this year is denim. It’s a quintessential style choice that everyone from Michelle Obama to Martha Stewart have already been donning, whether in the form of jeans, maxi skirts, or dresses. If you’re in need of a denim upgrade for the coming season, customer- and Oprah-favorite brandNYDJ is offering shoppers mega discounts during its Labor Day sale.

Until September 5, you can unlock 25 percent off everything on the NYDJ’s site, including the brand’s most popular styles, such as the Marilyn Straight Jeans, Theresa Wide Leg Jeans, and Mia Palazzo Jeans. Other than the brand’s customer stamp of approval,, ithas an incredible roster of celebrity fans. Kristen Bell has been known to rock the label, while Oprah even said the brand’s jeans fit her curves “perfectly” and make her “look and feel one size smaller.” I’m a fan of NYDJ myself and wear its denim pants and skirts like clockwork; they never feel too tight and deliver a comfortable and flattering fit like no other.

Best NYDJ Labor Day Deals

If you snag one item during the brand’s sitewide sale, it needs to be this multi-seasonal High-Rise Long Skirt. Not only are denim skirts projected to be one of fall’s biggest trends, but this pick features a center slit for easy movement and pockets for storing your small belongings, making it a wardrobe staple. Just picture it with a pair of tall boots and a billowy top; it’s a match made in heaven that you’ll never want to take off.

High-Rise Long Skirt

NYDJ

It’s no secret that wide-leg jeans are in; Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen have made that clear. Steal the celebrity-approved look with these Teresa Wide-Leg Ankle Jeans. The denim pants include a frayed hemline, slimming panels, and come in three washes, including black, light denim, and a darker blue shade. For shorter gals like myself, the cropped length is also perfect, delivering that just-right fit that you can wear with tall heels or comfortable flats. On the other hand, you can shop the site’s entire petite section for even more style variations — and, yes, everything is on sale there, too.

Teresa Wide-Leg Ankle Jeans

NYDJ

If you love the look of denim but want to try your hand at the coveted cargo trend, then look no further than NYDJ’s Barbara Bootcut Jeans. The oversized utility pockets is what gives these bottoms their edge, while the faded wash provides you with that perfect worn-in look. Pair them with a casual tee and combat boots for a grungy, easy look, or opt for pumps and an elevated blouse for a dressier approach.

Barbara Bootcut Jeans

NYDJ

Shop more editor-approved NYDJ denim picks below while they’re still on sale to make sure you’re stocked up for the fall season.

Mia Palazzo Jeans

NYDJ

High-Waist Skirt

NYDJ

Sheri Slim Jeans

NYDJ

Ami Skinny Jeans