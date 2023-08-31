Oprah and I Both Wear This Flattering Denim Brand That’s Having a Rare, Sitewide Labor Day Sale

Save 25 percent on the jeans Oprah said fit her curves "perfectly."

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 31, 2023 @ 11:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Flattering Denim Brand Oprah and I Both Wear Is Offering a Sitewide Sale
Photo:

Getty Images / NYDJ / InStyle

Unsurprisingly, one of fall’s biggest trends this year is denim. It’s a quintessential style choice that everyone from Michelle Obama to Martha Stewart have already been donning, whether in the form of jeans, maxi skirts, or dresses. If you’re in need of a denim upgrade for the coming season, customer- and Oprah-favorite brandNYDJ is offering shoppers mega discounts during its Labor Day sale.     

Until September 5, you can unlock 25 percent off everything on the NYDJ’s site, including the brand’s most popular styles, such as the Marilyn Straight Jeans, Theresa Wide Leg Jeans, and Mia Palazzo Jeans. Other than the brand’s customer stamp of approval,, ithas an incredible roster of celebrity fans. Kristen Bell has been known to rock the label, while Oprah even said the brand’s jeans fit her curves “perfectly” and make her “look and feel one size smaller.” I’m a fan of NYDJ myself and wear its denim pants and skirts like clockwork; they never feel too tight and deliver a comfortable and flattering fit like no other.   

Best NYDJ Labor Day Deals

If you snag one item during the brand’s sitewide sale, it needs to be this multi-seasonal High-Rise Long Skirt. Not only are denim skirts projected to be one of fall’s biggest trends, but this pick features a center slit for easy movement and pockets for storing your small belongings, making it a wardrobe staple. Just picture it with a pair of tall boots and a billowy top; it’s a match made in heaven that you’ll never want to take off. 

High-Rise Long Skirt

NYDJ High Rise Long Skirt

NYDJ

It’s no secret that wide-leg jeans are in; Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen have made that clear. Steal the celebrity-approved look with these Teresa Wide-Leg Ankle Jeans. The denim pants include a frayed hemline, slimming panels, and come in three washes, including black, light denim, and a darker blue shade. For shorter gals like myself, the cropped length is also perfect, delivering that just-right fit that you can wear with tall heels or comfortable flats. On the other hand, you can shop the site’s entire petite section for even more style variations — and, yes, everything is on sale there, too.  

Teresa Wide-Leg Ankle Jeans

NYDJ Teresa Wide Leg Ankle Jeans

NYDJ

If you love the look of denim but want to try your hand at the coveted cargo trend, then look no further than NYDJ’s Barbara Bootcut Jeans. The oversized utility pockets is what gives these bottoms their edge, while the faded wash provides you with that perfect worn-in look. Pair them with a casual tee and combat boots for a grungy, easy look, or opt for pumps and an elevated blouse for a dressier approach.  

Barbara Bootcut Jeans

NYDJ Barbara Bootcut Jeans

NYDJ

Shop more editor-approved NYDJ denim picks below while they’re still on sale to make sure you’re stocked up for the fall season. 

Mia Palazzo Jeans

NYDJ Mia Palazzo Jeans

NYDJ

High-Waist Skirt

NYDJ High Waist Skirt

NYDJ

Sheri Slim Jeans

NYDJ Sheri Slim Jeans

NYDJ

Ami Skinny Jeans

NYDJ Ami Skinny Jeans

NYDJ

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Nail Strengthening Treatment
This Repairing Treatment Made My Nails So Strong, I Could Barely Cut Them
Hair Serum Jennifer Anistons Stylist Uses to Add Texture and other Customer Favorites are on Sale
The Hair Oil Behind Jennifer Aniston's Textured Locks Is on Rare Sale for 1 More Day
"Dry Cracking, Painful Skin" Is Made "Smooth as Silk" With This On-Sale Foot Cream Makes
Shoppers Say This On-Sale “Miracle” Foot Cream Heals Painful Cracked, Dry Skin Overnight
Related Articles
Spanx Bra
I'm a Spanx-Obsessed Editor, and I'm Crowning Its Now-$22 Strapless Bra the Best
Dermelect Confidence Sale
Mature Shoppers Say This Serum-Infused Primer “Smooths Out Any Wrinkles” and Makes Skin Look Like Glass
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Just Carried a Banana-Yellow Handbag Worth Over $28,000
These Are the Comfy Fall Boots I'm Buying Now
I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are the 10 Comfy Fall Boots I'm Buying Now — Starting at $50
Kylie Jenner for Acne Studios FW23 Denim Campaign
Kylie Jenner Posed Topless and Covered in Mud For Acne Studios's Latest Campaign
Editors' Picks: What to Wear to the Beyonce Concert
We Combed the Internet for Renaissance-Worthy Silver Fashion, So You Don't Have To
Amazon Shoppers Are Replacing Their Bras With This $6 Clothing Solution That Stays Put Through Dancing, Sweating, and Running
Shoppers Are Ditching Bras for This $6 Alternative That Stays Put for "Hours Without Issues"
Woman in dress
I'm Hosting an End-of-Summer Party and Wearing This Flattering, Now-$21 Amazon Dress for the Occasion
Elizabeth Olsen, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, and Eva Longoria Wearing Yellow Color Trend
Celebs Can't Stop Wearing This Surprising Color That'll Be Big for Fall 2023
Quick Acting Treatment for Wrinkles
I Recommend This Fast-Acting Treatment to Everyone Who Complains About Wrinkles, Regardless of Age
Jennifer Anistonâs Expensive-Looking Ring Can Be Yours for Just $10 Right Now
Jennifer Aniston’s Expensive-Looking Ring Can Be Yours for Just $10 Right Now
Nicole Kidman Vegamour Labor Day Sale
Nicole Kidman’s “Favorite” Shampoo Helped Revive a Shopper’s Hair Loss, and It’s 25% Off Now
Coach's Outlet Sale-on-Sale Includes Some of Its Most Iconic Bags for Up to 76% Off
Coach's Outlet Sale-on-Sale Includes Some of Its Most Iconic Bags for Up to 76% Off
My Mom Gets Non-Stop Compliments on This Now-$31 Wrap Dress She Bought for Fall
My Mom Gets Non-Stop Compliments on This Now-$24 Wrap Dress She Bought for Fall
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama Wore the No-Brainer Fall Trend Martha Stewart Is a Fan of, Too
Night Cream From a Martha Stewart-Used Brand for Plump, Pillowy Soft Skin
I Swear by This Now-$20 Night Cream From a Martha Stewart-Used Brand for Plump, Pillowy Soft Skin