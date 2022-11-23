Every Single Style of the Flattering Jeans Oprah Said Fits Her Curves “Perfectly” Is 40% Off

This *is* a drill.

Finding the perfect-fitting jeans? Most days, it might be easier to try searching for a needle in a haystack. But that’s not the case where NYDJ (formerly Not Your Daughter’s Jeans) is concerned. 

When Oprah puts her stamp of approval on something, you know it must be worth trying — and that’s been the case for years with NYDJ. In a 2018 interview with InStyle, the talk show host said, "NYDJ fits my curves perfectly. These jeans make me look and feel one size smaller." Quite frankly, that’s enough praise for this fashion writer to sit up, take notice, and try a pair or two (or three) of jeans. Now’s the perfect time, too, because every single style is 40 percent off just for Black Friday. These are four of our favorite picks:

  • Marilyn Straight Jeans in Quinn, $59 (originally $99); amazon.com and nydj.com
  • Marilyn Straight Pull-On Jeans in Waterfall, $65 (originally $109); nydj.com
  • Barbara Bootcut Jeans in Cooper, $59 (originally $99); nydj.com
  • ThighShape Straight Ankle Jeans in BlackLast Denim, $71 (originally $119); nydj.com

Every pair of NYDJ jeans features the brand’s signature Lift Tuck Technology — a proprietary slimming panel with a crisscross design that flattens in the front and flatters curves in the back. This curve-contouring technology helps you look, feel and wear a size smaller. It can also make NYDJ jeans run a bit bigger, so it’s typically best to order one size smaller than your normal size. The brand is also size-inclusive, with sizes ranging from 00–18, with many of the jeans also available in petite, plus, and tall varieties. With multiple styles including straight, ankle, bootcut, skinny, slim and more, it’s pretty much guaranteed that you can find at least one pair to love. (By “you,” I actually mean “I,” since I’m definitely snapping up a few styles ASAP before they sell out.)

The Marilyn Straight Jeans are one of the brand’s most popular styles, and for good reason: The straight silhouette hits right below the ankle and elongates the leg beautifully. The Quinn wash is also that perfect, must-have shade of deep blue that just goes with everything in your wardrobe. I’m already envisioning pairing this jean with everything from a black leather jacket and slim white tee to a flowy printed tunic — basically, the list is endless. With over 3,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, shoppers loved that it has “just enough stretch,” it’s “very comfortable and stylish,” “the best fit [they’ve] found,” and they “love how these fit and feel.”

NYDJ Jeans

NYDJ

Shop now: $59 (originally $99); amazon.com and nydj.com

Meanwhile, the Barbara Bootcut Jeans prove that there’s just nothing more classic than a bootcut jean. This silhouette may come in and out of fashion, but it has staying power thanks to its slim fit through the thigh and subtle bootcut opening at the hem. The rich, azure Cooper wash also lends to the iconic look. Fans of this style loved “how long [their] legs” and “how good [their] butt” looked, while others called out the “perfect fit” and said they’re “the kind you wear over and over” again.

NYDJ Jeans

NYDJ

Shop now: $59 (originally $99); nydj.com

The NYDJ Black Friday sale is absolutely the impetus needed to find new, perfect-fitting jeans. With basically every style ringing up under $100, it’s pretty much a guarantee that shopping carts will be pretty full. Find your favorite styles now at nydj.com.

