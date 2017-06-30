Watch Lea Michele Nail This Hamilton Favorite for a Good Cause

Lea Michele is giving us serious Rachel Berry vibes right now. The Glee star took some time out of her envy-inducing beach vacation with her girls to lend her killer pipes to a good cause. In between selfies and romps in the surf, Michele shared a video of herself singing "Dear Theodosia" from Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway smash hit, Hamilton (you may have heard of it) on social media Wednesday. But the fun didn't end there! Michele passed the challenge along to two familiar celebrities: Ashley Tisdale and Zach Braff, so we have those videos to look forward to this weekend.

The 30-year-old was tapped to participate in the #Ham4All challenge by her BFF Jonathan Groff, as an effort to raise funds and awareness for Miranda's Immigrants: We Get The Job Done Coalition. People who donate $10 to the cause are immediately eligible to win two VIP tickets to Hamilton's opening night in Los Angeles and the chance to hang out with Miranda at the star-studded after-party. The more you donate, the more entries you receive.

Enter to the #Ham4All contest here—no singing required.