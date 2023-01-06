The French Brand Behind This Well-Known Body Oil Makes a Hydrating Face Balm I'm Obsessed With

Plus, it’s on sale right now.

By
Lydia Mansel
Lydia Mansel Headshot
Lydia Mansel
Lydia Mansel is a freelance writer with over eight years of experience editing and writing for both brands and online publications—with a particular focus on travel, fashion, and lifestyle. She’s also the founder of the travel site justpacked.com. 
Published on January 6, 2023

The French Brand Behind This Well-Known Body Oil Makes a Hydrating Face Balm I'm Obsessed With
Photo:

Nuxe

When I entered a French pharmacy in Paris this past fall, I had two goals. The first was to find the hydrating face, body, and hair oil I’d read about in every French girl beauty article and seen multiple times on my TikTok FYP: the Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil. Lightweight and non-greasy, it’s known for its glowy effects and decidedly French scent, a mix of orange blossom, rose, lily, and vanilla. 

My second goal was to pinpoint a facial moisturizer that would get my dry, sensitive skin through the upcoming winter. I fly anywhere from three to six times a month for my job, and the chilly fall temperatures were already taking a toll on my skin. I’d started to notice dry patches of eczema popping up on my face, and no amount of my usual skin-care products made much of a difference. As I perused the shelves of the pharmacy, quickly snatching up the Nuxe dry oil, I came across another product from the French brand — the Nuxe Rêve de Miel Ultra Comforting Face Balm

Nuxe Reve de Miel Ultra Comforting Face Balm

Skinstore


Shop now: $33 with code WINTER (Originally $39); skinstore.com 

Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil

Skinstore


Shop now: $23 with code WINTER (Originally $27); skinstore.com 

The balm caught my eye thanks to its compact packaging (ideal for traveling) and description, which promised to intensely nourish, soothe, and repair skin. Made with beeswax, shea butter, and honey, among other hydrating ingredients, the product is supposed to “calm irritation” and leave skin with “restored bounce.” I was sold. 

That night at my hotel, I applied the thick balm to my skin directly after my hyaluronic acid step. I only needed a small amount, about the size of a dime, to cover my entire face and neck. While the word “balm” may conjure up images of thick, unspreadable products, that isn’t the case. The texture is more akin to smooth, room-temperature butter, sliding on easily and without leaving behind any sticky residue. 

As I weaved the Nuxe Rêve de Miel Ultra Comforting Face Balm into my routine back home, I continued using it strictly at night. In early December, when freezing temperatures and dry air became a daily occurrence, I made the executive decision to add it to my morning regime, which consisted of a vitamin C serum, the balm, and sunscreen. After applying it twice a day for a month, I can confidently say my eczema has yet to reappear, and that my face has never felt more hydrated.

During my first few weeks using the balm, I realized I was becoming reliant on a product I may not be able to find in the U.S, but after a quick, panicked Google Search, my fears subsided. Luckily, the Nuxe face balm (as well as the dry oil!) can be purchased on SkinStore. Right now, you can even get 15% off with code WINTER at checkout — making it the perfect time to stock your bathroom cabinet with these French girl essentials. 

