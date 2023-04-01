I’m a Picky Fashion Editor, and This Ultra-Flattering Bodysuit With a 22,000-Person Waitlist Is Worth the Hype

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve acquired a certain level of taste. I value quality over quantity, which has come to impact the way I buy everything — and that obviously includes clothing. I’m not opposed to spending a certain amount on pieces I know will both last me years and provide a certain level of superiority compared to other options on the market. Yes, some might call me picky, but I just call it having standards.

That so-called “pickiness” has made me quite the expert in spotting a piece worthy of investing in (and one that’s not worth your time), which is why I’ve made it my mission to find the best bodysuit on the market. I’ve tried plenty, and it’s interesting how much the fit, quality, price, and comfort level can vary, but I’ve come to the conclusion that one of the most flattering one-piece I’ve ever worn hails from Nuuds. It’s no wonder that all of its styles have racked up a thousands-long waitlist and always sells out when it’s restocked.

The Nuuds bodysuits, which come in a variety of styles, from the sexier aforementioned off-the-shoulder to a classic scoop neck, hit it out of the park when it comes to three key categories: Fit, quality, and price. They’re designed from an ultra-flattering nylon-spandex blend that offers just the right amount of compression without making you feel, well, overly constricted. I wore mine for a 10-hour day, and I didn’t even want to take it off when I got home. The same cannot be said about other bodysuits I’ve worn. I also tend to sweat a lot, so I was worried about underarm stains showing, but the moisture-wicking material kept my pits looking (and TBH, feeling) dry all day long. Major bonus points earned there.

The quality is also unmatched. I’ve washed mine a few times, and it hasn’t lost its shape. The fabric also hasn’t piled nor does it have any pulls, as can often be the case when a pesky zipper accidently snags nylon fabric. If there’s one word I could use to describe the bodysuit, it would be “magic,” and if I’m being honest, it’s not a phrase I utter very often.

The cherry on top is, of course, that price tag. This bodysuit easily rivals designer pieces that can cost hundreds of dollars, but won’t cost you more than $58. Yes, really. Plus, the colors and sizes are about as wide-ranging as it gets, with most styles available in 10 different hues, and sizing goes up to a 3XL.

Curious to see what this one’s all about? Shop the best-selling bodysuit that’s won my heart (and that of thousands of others) below before it sells out again — it’ll certainly win yours, too.

